Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Latest updates with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in action
Follow all the latest action from day two at Melbourne Park
Follow all the action as the first-round matches continue on day two at the Australian Open.
In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the hands of Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis. Raducanu’s tantalising match against Sloane Stephens will be the last out on Margaret Court Arena this morning.
In the men’s draw, the new favourite in Novak Djokovic’s absence, Daniil Medvedev, swept aside Henri Laaksonen with relative ease. There were no problems for fellow Russian and No 5 seed Andrey Rublev either, who also coasted through in three. For Andy Murray, though, it was a day of typical exhaustion as he went the distance with Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. Follow all the latest updates below:
Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-4 Basilashvili
Murray attempts to respond instantly and takes Basilashvili to 30-30 on serve. The Georgian closes the game out with an ace, though, and the pressure is immediately back on Murray’s serve.
Australian Open 2022: Raducanu faces Stephens
Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage later this morning in an extremely difficult test against another US Open champion in Sloane Stephens.
Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-3 Basilashvili
Basilashvili breaks back! It was a tired service game from Murray and on break point, the pair go back and forth in a gruelling 30-shot rally. It’s a war of attrition rather than a case of either player searching for a winner, and it’s Murray’s resistance that cracks first. We’re back on serve in the deciding set.
Australian Open 2022: Murray into fifth set
It has been a typically relentless first-round match for Andy Murray, who is now in a fifth set against Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Two years after the Scot was ushered into retirement in Melbourne, he is fighting with every last drop of energy and has broken serve to close in on victory.
