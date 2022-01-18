✕ Close Australian Open players rush to aid ball girl

Follow all the action as the first-round matches continue on day two at the Australian Open.

In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the hands of Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis. Raducanu’s tantalising match against Sloane Stephens will be the last out on Margaret Court Arena this morning.

In the men’s draw, the new favourite in Novak Djokovic’s absence, Daniil Medvedev, swept aside Henri Laaksonen with relative ease. There were no problems for fellow Russian and No 5 seed Andrey Rublev either, who also coasted through in three. For Andy Murray, though, it was a day of typical exhaustion as he went the distance with Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. Follow all the latest updates below: