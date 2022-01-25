Australian Open LIVE: Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula updates after Rafael Nadal wins
Follow all the latest updates from Melbourne Park
Follow all the action from another thrilling day at the Australian Open as the quarter-final stage gets underway in Melbourne.
Rafael Nadal has already booked his place in the semi-finals with a momentous five-set victory over young Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who is attempting to take advantage of Novak Djokovic’s absence and win a record 21st men’s grand slam, will now face the winner out of Gael Monfils and Matteo Berrettini in the semi-finals.
In the women’s singles, Madison Keys pulled off a thrilling upset against No 4 seed Barbora Krejcikova, with a straight-sets victory ensuring the American of her first grand slam semi-final since 2018. She will face the winner out of Ashleigh Barty and Jessica Pegula. Barty, the world No 1, is attempting to win her home grand slam for the first time, and there was more cause for celebration on home soil when the Aussie pair of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis secured their place in the last four of the men’s doubles earlier on Tuesday.
Follow all the latest action and keep up to date with the Australian Open scores below:
Australian Open 2022: Barty 3-1 Pegula
Pegula is let back into the game by Barty, who has made a few unusual mistakes, with that metronome of a slice erring long. Barty then double faults at 40-30 but alleviates the danger with a fantastic drive volley. That was a difficult shot and she timed it fantastically.
The mistakes are still there for Barty, though. Her 12th unforced error brings up break point but Pegula snatches at the second serve and sends it long. Finally, Barty closes out the hold as she refinds her serve and delivers a big ace.
Australian Open 2022: Barty 2-1 Pegula
A poor approach shot at the net leaves Barty with a great chance to pass but the Australian fires long. She turns away in disgust. Barty’s slice slowly chips away at Pegula during the rally and there’s pressure on the American again at 40-30, but another uncharacteristic Barty error seals the hold. That will be a relief for Pegula, who’d made a rushed start and has struggled when trying to come into the net.
Australian Open 2022: Barty 2-0 Pegula
Barty makes quick work of her own service game. Pegula tries to take on the second serve but isn’t quite dialled in and drags her backhand wide. A wonderful ace consolidates the early break. It’s been an ideal and, to be honest, relatively simple start for the world No 1.
Australian Open 2022: Barty 1-0 Pegula
After racing to a 40-0 lead, Pegula misjudges two approaches to the net and is suddenly facing deuce on her opening service game. Barty’s precision proves too much, who is already being dragged back and forth across the baseline frantically. The world No 1 breaks.
Australian Open 2022: Barty vs Pegula
Ashleigh Barty and Jessica Pegula are out on court now warming up ahead of their quarter-final.
Barty has been in imperious form so far throughout the tournament and is yet to drop a set in four matches.
Pegula is attempting to reach a grand slam sem-final for the first time in her career, but history is not on her side. The American’s only previous meeting with Barty ended in a somewhat rapid defeat at the 2019 French Open.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis boost home hopes to make semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis set Melbourne Park alight again as they moved to within two victories of Australian Open glory.
Men’s doubles is not usually the biggest draw at any grand slam but huge crowds have roared on the two Australian stars during their run and it was the same story for their quarter-final against Tim Puetz and Michael Venus on the Kia Arena.
German Puetz and New Zealander Venus are two of the world’s leading doubles exponents and the sixth seeds for the tournament but they became the latest victims of the wild card pair, with Kyrgios and Kokkinakis winning 7-5 3-6 6-3.
Opponents are certainly not enjoying the rowdy atmospheres anywhere near as much as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, and Puetz and Venus were no different.
Kyrgios gave a racket to a young boy in the crowd that he accidentally hit early on when he swiped away a ball but tears soon turned to cheers as the Australian pair moved ahead and then came through the deciding set.
“Unreal scenes,” said Kyrgios. “ I’m not finished. I want to win this f***ing thing.
“It’s been incredible. Another tough, tough win. They brought some serious tennis. As long as I’m playing this sport and playing in Australia, you sure will have a show.”
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won the Wimbledon junior title together but this is their best run at a senior slam, and Kokkinakis is hoping for more of the same in their semi-final against third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.
“When we walk through that tunnel, there’s no feeling like it,” said the 25-year-old.
“We don’t want anything else. This is perfect. The rowdier the better. Everyone seems to have a problem. Keep rustling some feathers guys.”
Madison Keys relishing underdog status in Melbourne after easing past Barbora Krejcikova
Madison Keys said she is enjoying her underdog status after reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final in four years with an upset of fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
Keys continued her strong start to the season on Rod Laver Arena as she toppled the French Open champion 6-3 6-2 under the Melbourne sun to return to the semi-finals in Australia for only the second time.
The 26-year-old, who won only 11 matches in a dismal 2021 season, is on a 10-match winning streak this year and won the Adelaide International 2 warm-up tournament earlier this month.
“It’s been kind of nice to be the underdog for the first time in a long time,” said the American, who will take on world number one Ash Barty or compatriot Jessica Pegula for a place in the final.
“I honestly feel pretty neutral ... I have gone into every match thinking I can absolutely win any match that I’m out on the court.”
Keys previously made the semi-finals in Melbourne as a 19-year-old in 2015, where she lost to eventual winner and 23-time major champion Serena Williams.
“I’m a little bit more prepared this time around than I was all those years ago,” Keys said. “I would say it mostly feels different because I’m seven years older and it’s not my first semi-final of a Slam.
“I think you take the experience out of it, I know I’m going to feel nervous, I know I’m going to be excited.
“But it’s also a completely different situation, time and person, all of that. I think you take the experience that you have from those moments and you try to apply it, but you also know that it’s going to be a completely different challenge.”
Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 Denis Shapovalov
Rafael Nadal grinds out a thriller against Denis Shapovalov in five sets (6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3).
Up next for Rafa is the winner of Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini
