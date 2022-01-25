✕ Close Fans appear to boo Andy Murray at Australian Open

Follow all the action from another thrilling day at the Australian Open as the quarter-final stage gets underway in Melbourne.

Rafael Nadal has already booked his place in the semi-finals with a momentous five-set victory over young Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who is attempting to take advantage of Novak Djokovic’s absence and win a record 21st men’s grand slam, will now face the winner out of Gael Monfils and Matteo Berrettini in the semi-finals.

In the women’s singles, Madison Keys pulled off a thrilling upset against No 4 seed Barbora Krejcikova, with a straight-sets victory ensuring the American of her first grand slam semi-final since 2018. She will face the winner out of Ashleigh Barty and Jessica Pegula. Barty, the world No 1, is attempting to win her home grand slam for the first time, and there was more cause for celebration on home soil when the Aussie pair of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis secured their place in the last four of the men’s doubles earlier on Tuesday.

