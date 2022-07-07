Elena Rybakina faces Simona Halep in the women’s semi-finals at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Rybakina, the 17th seed, fought back from a set down to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic and reach the first grand slam semi-final of her career.

In Halep, though, Rybakina faces an opponent in formidable form. The 2019 Wimbledon champion thrashed Amanda Anisimova in little more than an hour as she bids to win her third grand slam title.

The pair have faced each other three times before, with Halep winning twice, including at the US Open last year.

Here’s everything you need to know

What time is Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria?

The match will be first on Centre Court, meaning it will begin shortly after 1.30pm.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the semi-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day 11

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)