Iga Swiatek begins the action at the French Open on Sunday, with the likes of Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner also set to feature on another packed day of action at Roland Garros.

Women’s top seed Swiatek has battled through so far as she seeks a fourth French Open title and will face Anastasia Potapova first up on Court Philippe-Chatrier – mere hours after Novak Djokovic completed his third-round encounter in a ludicrous 3am finish – before one of her rivals for the title, Gauff, faces Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Meanwhile, another Italian, Sinner, eased into the fourth round with a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Pavel Kotov and now takes on home favourite Corentin Moutet in a fascinating night-session match in front of an undoubtedly raucous French crowd.

Alcaraz will also be playing, against the 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard, seeded third in the tournament, beat Sebastian Korda in straight sets last time out after being pushed by Jesper de Jong in the previous round.

Here’s the order of play and match schedule ahead of a bumper day eight of the French Open.

French Open order of play, Sunday 2 June

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Play begins at 10am BST

(1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Anastasia Potapova (Rus)

(3) Coco Gauff (USA) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita)

(21) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) v (3) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)

Not before 7.15pm BST

Corentin Moutet (Fra) v (2) Jannik Sinner (Ita)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Play begins at 10am BST

Olga Danilovic (Ser) v (5) Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)

Matteo Arnaldi (Ita) v (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

Clara Tauson (Den) v (8) Ons Jabeur (Tun)

(8) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v (10) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Play begins at 10am BST

(13) Jamie Murray (Gbr)& Michael Venus (Nzl) v Gregoire Barrere (Fra) & Lucas Pouille (Fra)

Maria Lourdes Carle (Arg) & Diane Parry (Fra) v (7) Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa)

Chloe Paquet (Fra) & Gregoire Barrere (Fra) v Giuliana Olmos (Mex) & Santiago Gonzalez (Mex)

(6) Erin Routliffe (Nzl) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Hugo Nys (Mon)

For the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final