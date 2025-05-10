Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Liveupdated

Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone LIVE: World No 1 returns from doping ban at Italian Open

Sinner plays his first match since winning the Australian Open in January

Will Castle
Saturday 10 May 2025 15:01 BST
Comments
Jannik Sinner feels fortunate not to have missed Grand Slams during his doping ban

World No 1 Jannik Sinner returns to action at the Italian Open this evening following the conclusion of his three-month doping ban.

Sinner has not played since winning the Australian Open in January for his third Grand Slam title after the Italian reached a resolution agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

He is now raring to return at his home tournament in Rome as he looks to build towards the next grand slam at the French Open later this month.

After receiving Sinner a bye to the second round as top seed, he will be welcomed back by Argentine player Mariano Navone in his opening match of the tournament, who beat Sinner’s countryman Federico Cina in straight sets in the first round.

Follow all the build-up and action from Sinner’s return below:

Why was Jannik Sinner banned?

Jannik Sinner has not played since winning the Australian Open in January for his third grand slam title after the Italian reached a resolution agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA were initially pushing for a ban of between one and two years at the Court of Arbitration for Sport after he twice tested positive for a banned substance in March last year. However, Sinner reached a settlement of three months, with a senior WADA figure insisting the World No 1’s case was a “million miles away from doping”.

While Sinner admitted “partial responsibility” for the mistakes made by his team that led to him twice positive for traces of clostebol, WADA withdrew its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that asked for a ban of up to two years following the initial decision by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) not to suspend him.

Will Castle10 May 2025 15:00

Jannik Sinner's projected Italian Open draw

Jannik Sinner is on a 21-match winning run, with his last defeat coming to Carlos Alcaraz in the China Open final last season.

Should Sinner progress past Navone, he could potentially face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round and Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in round four. Cerundolo defeated Sinner at the Italian Open in 2023.

His projected quarter-final opponent is Madrid Open champion and two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud while Sinner is in a different half of the draw to Alcaraz, who is seeded third, behind World No 2 Alexander Zverev.

Francisco Cerundolo defeated Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open in 2023
Francisco Cerundolo defeated Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open in 2023 (Getty Images)
Will Castle10 May 2025 14:40

When will Jannik Sinner play his first match back?

The Italian Open has confirmed that Jannik Sinner will play his first match of the tournament on Saturday May 10, taking to the court at around 7pm local time (6pm UK time) on Centre Court.

Jannik Sinner will take to the court around 6pm UK time
Jannik Sinner will take to the court around 6pm UK time (REUTERS)
Will Castle10 May 2025 14:20

Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Jannik Sinner’s return to action at the Italian Open.

The World No 1 has not played since winning the Australian Open in January after being hit with a three-month doping ban - but gets back on the court tonight in front of a home crowd in Rome.

After receiving Sinner a bye to the second round as top seed, he will be welcomed back by Argentine player Mariano Navone in his opening match of the tournament, who beat Sinner’s countryman Federico Cina in straight sets in the first round.

Stay tuned for all the build-up and action from Sinner’s tennis return.

Jannik Sinner has not competed since winning the Australian Open
Jannik Sinner has not competed since winning the Australian Open (Getty)
Will Castle10 May 2025 14:00

