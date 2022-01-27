Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will go head to head in Melbourne on Friday morning as they compete for a place in the final of the Australian Open.

The young Greek is aiming to make it to only his second Grand Slam final, having lost the 2021 French Open final to Novak Djokovic after taking a two-set lead over the Serb. Medvedev, on the other hand, is looking to make it two successive grand slam titles after taking victory at the US Open last August with a straight sets win over Djokovic.

Tsitsipas has had a more comfortable run to the semi-finals, including an excellent straight sets victory over talented 20-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy in his previous match. Medvedev had to come through a gruelling five-sets against Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday and was taken to four sets by 24-year-old American Maxime Cressy in the preceding round.

The winner will face either Matteo Berrettini or Rafael Nadal, who will win a record-breaking 21st grand slam crown if he can take the title.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is Tsitsipas vs Medvedev?

The players are due to step onto the court at the Rod Laver Arena at 8:30 GMT on Friday 28 January.

How can I watch on TV and online?

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev will be shown live on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521). Subscribers can stream Eurosport’s coverage online via the website and Eurosport app, as well as the Sky Go app for Sky customers subscribed to the Eurosport channels.

If you’re not a Eurosport customer, you can also stream the action live on Discovery+ with a monthly sports pass.

How did both players make it here?

Tsitsipas

R1: 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 vs Ymer

R2: 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 vs Baez

R3: 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 vs Paire

R4: 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 vs Fritz

QF: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 vs Sinner

Medvedev

R1: 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 vs Laaksonen

R2: 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 vs Kyrgios

R3: 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 vs van de Zandschlup

R4: 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 vs Cressy

QF: 6-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-4 vs Auger-Aliassime

What are the match odds?

Tsitsipas: 9/4

Medvedev: 3/7

Prediction

Tsitsipas has been playing some excellent tennis at this tournament but Medvedev’s all-round skillset and ability to dictate the pace of matches should seem him through here. A Medvedev win in four sets.