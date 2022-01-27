Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream: How to watch Australian Open semi-final
Tsitsipas and Medvedev will face off for a spot in the final against either Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettini
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will go head to head in Melbourne on Friday morning as they compete for a place in the final of the Australian Open.
The young Greek is aiming to make it to only his second Grand Slam final, having lost the 2021 French Open final to Novak Djokovic after taking a two-set lead over the Serb. Medvedev, on the other hand, is looking to make it two successive grand slam titles after taking victory at the US Open last August with a straight sets win over Djokovic.
Tsitsipas has had a more comfortable run to the semi-finals, including an excellent straight sets victory over talented 20-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy in his previous match. Medvedev had to come through a gruelling five-sets against Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday and was taken to four sets by 24-year-old American Maxime Cressy in the preceding round.
The winner will face either Matteo Berrettini or Rafael Nadal, who will win a record-breaking 21st grand slam crown if he can take the title.
Here is everything you need to know about the match.
When is Tsitsipas vs Medvedev?
The players are due to step onto the court at the Rod Laver Arena at 8:30 GMT on Friday 28 January.
How can I watch on TV and online?
Tsitsipas vs Medvedev will be shown live on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521). Subscribers can stream Eurosport’s coverage online via the website and Eurosport app, as well as the Sky Go app for Sky customers subscribed to the Eurosport channels.
If you’re not a Eurosport customer, you can also stream the action live on Discovery+ with a monthly sports pass.
How did both players make it here?
Tsitsipas
- R1: 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 vs Ymer
- R2: 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 vs Baez
- R3: 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 vs Paire
- R4: 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 vs Fritz
- QF: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 vs Sinner
Medvedev
- R1: 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 vs Laaksonen
- R2: 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 vs Kyrgios
- R3: 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 vs van de Zandschlup
- R4: 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 vs Cressy
- QF: 6-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-4 vs Auger-Aliassime
What are the match odds?
Tsitsipas: 9/4
Medvedev: 3/7
Prediction
Tsitsipas has been playing some excellent tennis at this tournament but Medvedev’s all-round skillset and ability to dictate the pace of matches should seem him through here. A Medvedev win in four sets.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies