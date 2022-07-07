Cameron Norrie faces the “toughest task in tennis” as he faces six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Norrie became just the fourth British man to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon in the open era as he battled to defeat David Goffin in a five-set thriller.

The British No 1 is on an incredible run and is through to his first semi-final of his career, but faces the daunting mission of ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at the All England Club.

Djokovic has not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017 and fought from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. “I think it’s obviously one of the toughest tasks in tennis,” Norrie said. “I’d say grass is his favorite surface and his record is unbelievable here at Wimbledon.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic tomorrow?

Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic is the first match of the day on Centre Court and will get underway from 1:30pm.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the semi-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day 12

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

1. Novak Djokovic v Cameron Norrie

2. Nick Kyrgios v Rafael Nadal

*Full order of play yet to be released