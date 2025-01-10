Laura Robson excited to see Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray work together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laura Robson cannot wait to see how the ‘mind-blowing’ partnership between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray plays out on court at the Australian Open.

Despite hanging up his racket last summer, the Scot still finds himself the centre of attention at Melbourne Park having answered a surprise call from his old rival to coach him.

The first test will come on Monday when Djokovic takes on young American Nishesh Basavareddy as he begins his quest for an 11th Australian Open title and record-breaking 25th grand slam crown.

Robson, who won an Olympic silver medal alongside Murray in 2012 and is now working as an expert on Eurosport’s live and exclusive coverage of the tournament, told the PA news agency: “I’ve seen a few others that are team Andy and we’re still obsessed with the fact that he’s on court with him.

“It still blows my mind somehow, and Novak’s playing practice sets and Andy’s there picking up the balls. It’s something I never thought I’d see. I’m so intrigued to see how it goes.

“Clearly he’s taking it super seriously, which you always knew he would. It’s unbelievable for the tournament and you just have to see how much they’re posting it on socials.

“I’ve seen 12-minute YouTube videos of Novak’s practice because Andy’s in the background. I think it’s fantastic for the sport just to see someone with Andy’s tennis brain working with someone who’s still got the capability of Novak and what that can produce.”

Murray and Djokovic will decide after the tournament whether to make it more of a long-term arrangement but Robson expects the three-time grand slam champion to adjust quickly to his new role.

“I think he’ll love it,” she said. “Anything that he’s going to suggest, Novak’s going to be able to do, so that’s the dream student basically. I’m sure he’s been getting involved with all the analysis already.

“I don’t think he’s the one booking the practice courts and all the day-to-day activities that a coach has to do, collecting rackets from the stringer. I’ll find out because I need to know but all the actual tennis stuff and match stuff he’s going to be great at.”

Robson tipped Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff to take the main titles but she would not be at all surprised to see Djokovic, now 37, lifting the trophy again.

“With or without Andy, you’d put Novak in the mix,” said the former British number one.

“He’s come here early, put in the hours. You wonder how he still motivates himself given everything he’s won in his life. I think he’d back himself against any of the younger guys. When it comes down to it, like we saw at the Olympics, he just finds another level.”

Leading the British hopes will be Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu.

Draper and Raducanu are both playing their first tournament of the season after more injury issues, while Cameron Norrie, Jodie Burrage and debutants Jacob Fearnley and Sonay Kartal complete the septet.

“For both Emma and Jack, I just hope that they’re healthy,” said Robson. “It’s tough to play your first match of the season at a grand slam.

“You want to do well, you want to implement all the things you’ve been working on in practice, but it’s much harder to actually do that when it’s day one of the Aussie Open.

“For both of them I’ve got no expectations in a way. Obviously if they’re 100 per cent physically, they can both do extremely well throughout the draw, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them in the second week. You just hope that everything falls into place.

“Katie played great last week. I’m really pumped for Jodie. There’s names, which is good, we just want as many as possible.”

