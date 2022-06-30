What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon today?
Everything you need to know as the Spaniard faces Ricardas Berankis
Rafael Nadal continues his remarkable quest for a calendar grand slam as the 36-year-old faces Ricardas Berankis in the second round at Wimbledon.
The Spaniard was seemingly coasting to victory in his opening match after taking a two-set lead against Francisco Cerundolo but the Argentine rallied to win the third, igniting the unlikely prospect of a shock upset.
Nadal squashed the fightback in the fourth, though, to close out a 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 victory. Berankis, ranked No 106 in the world, defeated Sam Querrey in straight sets but has never made it past the second round at SW19.
The route to the final has really opened up for Nadal, with Marin Cilic and Matteo Berrettini, his potential opponents in the fouth round and semi-finals respectively, both forced to withdraw due to Covid.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Rafael Nadal’s match today?
Nadal’s match will be second on Centre Court, following Katie Boulter vs Karolina Pliskova. It means the Spaniard is unlikely to take to Centre Court until 3pm at the earliest.
How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?
The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.
Wimbledon order of play for day four
CENTRE COURT (from 1.30pm)
Boulter vs Pliskova
Berankis vs Nadal
Gauff vs Buzarnescu
COURT 1 (from 1pm)
Thompson vs Tsitsipas
Swiatek vs Pattinama Kerkhove
De Minaur vs Draper
