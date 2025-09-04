Aryna Sabalenka v Jessica Pegula start time: When is US Open semi-final?
Can Pegula get revenge after her defeat to Sabalenka in last year’s US Open final?
Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula meet again at the US Open in a rematch of last year’s final.
Sabalenka defeated Pegula in straight-sets 7-5 7-5 to win her first US Open title and third grand slam overall, but the World No 1 has not won a major title since and has lost to American opponents in her last three.
Pegula is yet to drop a set at this year’s US Open and is through to a semi-final of a grand slam for just the second time. Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew injured before their quarter-final.
After defeats to Madison Keys at the Australian Open, Coco Gauff at the French Open and Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon, can Pegula add to Sabalenka’s difficult year or will the defending champion break the streak?
Aryna Sabalenka v Jessica Pegula start time
The first US Open women’s semi-final will begin at 7pm local time (midnight UK time) on Thursday 4 September. The second US Open women’s semi-final, between Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka will follow.
Aryna Sabalenka v Jessica Pegula head-to-head
Sabalenka lead her head-to-head with Pegula 7-2, including the last three, which have all come on hard-courts and in the United States. To add to the US Open final last year, there was a Miami Open semi-final earlier this season. Pegula won their first meeting in 2020 and also at the WTA Finals two years ago.
