After Novak Djokovic delivered more US Open drama to retain his dominant streak over Taylor Fritz with the 38-year-old setting up a mouthwatering match with Carlos Alcaraz on Friday, Iga Swiatek headlines the early wave of action against US favourite Amanda Anisimova.
Djokovic, who produced a ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ celebration in his pursuit of a record 25th grand slam, defied the American fourth seed in the biggest moments with 10 of his first 11 break points saved, though Alcaraz remains imperious, having failed to drop a set in the championship.
Swiatek and Anisimova will battle it out on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex De Minaur hope to secure a ticket to the final four in another fascinating encounter.
That’s before men’s world No 1 Jannik Sinner battles compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in the late action.
Auger-Aliassime and De Minaur set for bruising encounter
In the early contest on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Auger-Aliassime has taken the lead over Alex De Minaur.
Demon on the backfoot as the Canadian uses his power to muscle into a 3-2 lead in the first set.
Swiatek battles US favourite Anisimova on Arthur Ashe Stadium
Early US Open matches on Wednesday Opening up on Arthur Ashe Stadium today is Felix Auger-Aliassime against Alex De Minaur, which is underway, then Amanda Anisimova faces Iga Swiatek, likely at around 6:30pm BST.
While Luis Miguel of Brazil takes on the No 9 seed and home favourite Jack Kennedy in Round 3 of the boys' singles on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The Grandstand has a boys' singles match with Great Britain's Oliver Bonding, No 14 seed, facing off against No 2 seed Andres Santamarta Roig.
And another Briton, Hannah Klugman, No 2 seed, faces Julie Pastikova on Stadium 17.
How Novak Djokovic tormented and embarrassed Taylor Fritz to extend US Open nightmare
A few moments after his latest defeat to Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz faced up to the statistics, even though he knew they would not make for pretty reading. The American had just lost to Djokovic for the 11th time in their 11th meeting and the fact it was his closest yet was no consolation.
Not after exiting the US Open at the quarter-final stage, continuing the drought for American men in the men’s singles, or after double-faulting on the third match point and handing Djokovic an escape from an even later night.
There was something else that would haunt Fritz more, and those were the chances he had to take charge of the quarter-final when Djokovic was vulnerable.
Carlos Alcaraz details unorthodox preparation for US Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz is getting into the Ryder Cup mood as he cites golf as the secret to his success at this year’s US Open.
Alcaraz continued his march through the draw with a 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory over 20th seed Jiri Lehecka, who beat him in Doha earlier this season but got nowhere near on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
He celebrated his triumph with a golf swing to the crowd directed at fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia, before revealing he’ll be hitting the course with the former Masters champion in preparation for a blockbuster semi-final against Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ celebration dance at US Open explained
Novak Djokovic pulled out a dance in celebration after his victory over Taylor Fritz at the US Open 2025 for his daughter’s birthday.
The Serbian, who has advanced to the semi-finals aged 38 and extended his dominant record over the American to 11-0, unveiled some dance moves to music from the hit movie "KPop Demon Hunters".
Djokovic detailed how his daughter, Tara, who turned 8 on Tuesday, was a huge fan of the Netflix smash hit film.
