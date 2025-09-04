Jannik Sinner in action against Lorenzo Musseti in the US Open quarter-finals ( Getty Images )

Defending champion Jannik Sinner battles Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian US Open quarter-final. The World No 1 is on a 25-match winning streak at the hard-court grand slams and was in dominant form in thrashing Alexander Bublik in the round. The winner will play Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Alex de Minaur.

Earlier, Amanda Anisimova stunned Iga Swiatek to earn revenge for her 6-0 6-0 defeat in the Wimbledon final and book a spot in the semi-finals. Just 53 days after the American’s trashing to Swiatek on Centre Court, Anisimova got her own back in front of her own fans in New York.

Anisimova will face two-time champion Naomi Osaka for a place in her first US Open final. Osaka defeated Karolina Muchova to continue her comeback run and reach her first grand slam semi-final in four years.

Novak Djokovic delivered more US Open drama to retain his dominant streak over Taylor Fritz with the 38-year-old setting up a mouthwatering match with Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

