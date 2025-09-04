'I love the challenge' - resurgent Osaka back in the US Open semis

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula meet again at the US Open in a rematch of last year’s final, before Naomi Osaka looks to continue her comeback run against Amanda Anisimova.

Sabalenka defeated Pegula in straight-sets 7-5 7-5 to win her first US Open title last September, but the World No 1 has not won a major title since and has lost to American opponents in her last three grand slam exits.

Pegula is yet to drop a set at this year’s US Open and is through to a semi-final of a grand slam for just the second time. Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew injured before their quarter-final.

Later tonight, four-time major champion Osaka bids to reach her first grand slam final in almost five years against home favourite Amanda Anisimova who claimed redemption for her 6-0 6-0 Wimbledon final defeat by beating Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

