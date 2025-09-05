When is US Open women’s final? Amanda Anisimova v Aryna Sabalenka start time and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American Amanda Anisimova plays defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women’s final.

Just eight weeks ago, Anisimova lost her first grand slam final 6-0 6-0 at Wimbledon to Iga Swiatek, but the 24-year-old has put that disappointment behind her to reach her first US Open final.

The eighth seed earned revenge against Swiatek in the quarter-finals then defeated Naomi Osaka in a semi-final thriller to set up the chance for the ultimate redemption against Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is also out for revenge after her defeat to Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals, while the World No 1 aims to become the first player to defend a US Open singles title since Serena Williams in 2015.

Sabalenka is through to a third grand slam final this year, but lost the Australian Open final to Madison Keys and the French Open final to Coco Gauff.

When is the US Open women’s final?

The US Open women’s final between Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka will be played on Saturday 6 September at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).

The men’s final will be played on Sunday 7 September, at the earlier time of 2pm local time (7pm UK time).

How to watch the US Open finals

Sky Sports is showing the US Open in the UK.

Amanda Anisimova v Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Anisimova leads the head-to-head with Sabalenka 6-3, including their last meeting in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

What has Amanda Anisimova said about Aryna Sabalenka?

“It's the No. 1 player in the world, and she's playing amazing tennis. It's going to be a really tough match and a battle. I'm excited. Every single time we have played, it's been great.

“We've had very, very tough matches. A lot of them have actually been at grand slams, too, especially early on in my career. But I think the standout one was probably Wimbledon. It was really a seesaw match, which is almost always the case when I play her.”

What has Aryna Sabalenka said about Amanda Anisimova?

“I think I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots. I felt like in that match at Wimbledon, I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors.

“I gave her a lot of opportunities, and of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities. I didn't use them, and I feel like the key for me going to be just go out there, obviously fight, but trust my decisions and go after my shots.”

Recent US Open champions

2025: TBC

2024: Aryna Sabalenka

2023: Coco Gauff

2022 : Iga Swiatek

2021: Emma Raducanu

2020: Naomi Osaka

2019: Bianca Andreescu

2018: Naomi Osaka

2017: Sloane Stephens

2016: Angelique Kerber

2015: Flavia Pennetta

2014: Serena Williams

2013: Serena Williams

2012: Serena Williams