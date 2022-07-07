Liveupdated1657184134

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Ons Jabeur and Simona Halep in action on women’s semi-final day

Follow all the action from Day 11 as the women’s singles semi-finals take place at the All England Club

Jamie Braidwood
at Wimbledon
,Luke Baker
Thursday 07 July 2022 09:55
Follow all the action as the women’s semi-finals take place on Thursday at Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur, the No 2 seed, will open the action on Centre Court against her good friend Tatjana Maria. Both players have reached a grand slam semi-final for the first time in their careers, but it is Jabeur that will be the clear favourite.

The Tunisian has dropped just one set so far in the tournament, against Marie Bouzkova in the previous round, and quickly made amends in a roaring comeback, winning 3-6 6-1 6-1.

In the second semi-final, Simona Halep will face Elena Rybakina. Halep, the 2019 champion, has regained top form after a couple of years of struggle and thrashed Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-4 to reach the last four, while Rybakina produced a rousing comeback back against Ajla Tomljanovic to win in three sets.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

1657184068

Wimbledon Day 11 order of play

Here’s how the order of play is looking for today on Centre Court. The outside courts are focused on the invitational doubles and the boys and girls’ junior competitions, while the two men’s doubles semi-finals are taking place on Court 1.

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

  • Ons Jabeur (3) vs Tatjana Maria
  • Elena Rybakina (17) vs Simona Halep (16)
  • Mixed doubles final - Neal Skupski (GBR) (2) & Desirae Krawczyk (2) vs Matthew Ebden & Sam Stosur
Luke Baker7 July 2022 09:54
1657183714

Wimbledon 2022: Day 11

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day 11 at Wimbledon, as the two women’s singles semi-finals take place.

Ons Jabeur, the No 2 seed, will open the action on Centre Court against her good friend Tatjana Maria. Both players have reached a grand slam semi-final for the first time in their careers, but it is Jabeur that will be the clear favourite.

The Tunisian has dropped just one set so far in the tournament, against Marie Bouzkova in the previous round, and quickly made amends in a roaring comeback, winning 3-6 6-1 6-1.

In the second semi-final, Simona Halep will face Elena Rybakina. Halep, the 2019 champion, has regained top form after a couple of years of struggle and thrashed Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-4 to reach the last four, while Rybakina produced a rousing comeback back against Ajla Tomljanovic to win in three sets.

Follow along as we guide you through all the action.

Luke Baker7 July 2022 09:48

