Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Ons Jabeur and Simona Halep in action on women’s semi-final day

✕ Close Nick Kyrgios recalls agent pulling him out of a pub at 4am before Nadal match

Follow all the action as the women’s semi-finals take place on Thursday at Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur, the No 2 seed, will open the action on Centre Court against her good friend Tatjana Maria. Both players have reached a grand slam semi-final for the first time in their careers, but it is Jabeur that will be the clear favourite.

The Tunisian has dropped just one set so far in the tournament, against Marie Bouzkova in the previous round, and quickly made amends in a roaring comeback, winning 3-6 6-1 6-1.

In the second semi-final, Simona Halep will face Elena Rybakina. Halep, the 2019 champion, has regained top form after a couple of years of struggle and thrashed Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-4 to reach the last four, while Rybakina produced a rousing comeback back against Ajla Tomljanovic to win in three sets.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

Loading....