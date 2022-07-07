Wimbledon order of play: Women’s semi-final schedule including Ons Jabeur and Simona Halep
The semi-finals begin at the All England Club with back-to-back matches on Centre Court
The women’s semi-finals get underway on Thursday at Wimbledon.
Ons Jabeur, the No 2 seed, will open the action on Centre Court against her good friend Tatjana Maria. Both players have reached a grand slam semi-final for the first time in their careers, but it is Jabeur that will the clear favourite.
The Tunisian has dropped just one set so far in the tournament, against Marie Bouzkova in the previous round, and quickly made amends in a roaring comeback, winning 3-6 6-1 6-1.
In the second semi-final, Simona Halep will face Elena Rybakina. Halep, the 2019 champion, has been in tremendous form and thrashed Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-4 to reach the last four, while Rybakina produced a rousing comeback back against Ajla Tomljanovic to win in three sets.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?
The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the semi-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.
Wimbledon full order of play for day 11
Centre Court (from 1.30pm)
- Ons Jabeur (3) vs Tatjana Maria
- Elena Rybakina (17) vs Simona Halep
- Mixed doubles final (TBC)
