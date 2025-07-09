Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon Day 10 Betting Tips

Shelton to win the first set v Sinner - 9/4 William Hill

Andreeva to win 2-0 - 11/10 Bet365

Djokovic to win 3-1 - 13/5 BoyleSports

Swiatek to win 2-0 - 1/1 BoyleSports

Four-fold accumulator - 46/1 BoyleSports

Wimbledon’s remaining four quarter-finals take place on Wednesday with Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner hoping to set up a blockbuster semi-final in the men’s singles.

Ben Shelton and Flavio Cobolli might have something to say about that, and it’s likely bettors are in for another day of drama at the All England Club.

We’ve put together a four-fold accumulator from the pick of the action, which pays 46/1 on BoyleSports and equivalent betting sites.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton prediction

World number one Jannik Sinner will count himself very lucky to still be in the tournament after he benefited from more horrendous bad luck for Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian was leading their fourth-round meeting by two sets to love and was seemingly in control when he was forced to retire through injury.

Sinner might feel like this is his year after that stroke of luck, but he will have to play a lot better if he is to overcome the 10th seed Ben Shelton.

There are also question marks over Sinner’s fitness, too, after he was also forced to call the trainer on in the match with Dimitrov.

Shelton has been in impressive form so far to reach the quarter-finals at SW19 for the first time.

The two players met in the last 16 at Wimbledon 12 months ago with Sinner winning in three sets.

They also met at the semi-final stage of this year’s Australian Open and Sinner again won in straight sets. However, we are expecting something a bit closer unless the Italian can dramatically up his levels.

Wimbledon Day 10 prediction 1: Shelton to win the first set v Sinner - 9/4 William Hill

Mirra Andreeva v Belinda Bencic prediction

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest quarter-finalist at SW19 in 18 years, but she plays with all the quality and poise of someone with twice her experience.

The 18-year-old was so in the zone in her last match against Emma Navarro that she didn’t even realise she’d won.

She is yet to drop a set and her longest match so far was just one hour 33 minutes as she beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6.

The Russian reached the semi-finals of last year’s French Open but she has previously not been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, so she has already made history.

This is also the furthest her opponent Belinda Bencic has gone, although she is playing in her ninth Wimbledon.

The world number 35 has been on court a lot longer than Andreeva with her match against Elisabetta Cocciaretto lasting just short of three hours.

After making her first match on Centre Court look like an afternoon stroll in the park, there’s no looking beyond Andreeva in this one.

Wimbledon Day 10 prediction 2: Andreeva to win 2-0 - 11/10 Bet365

Flavio Cobolli v Novak Djokovic prediction

Flavio Cobolli is probably a surprise name still in the draw, with the Italian having reached the second round last year on his debut in the main draw.

He returned 12 months as a seed and has shown why he’s enjoyed such a rapid rise up the rankings.

The 23-year-old has just quietly gone about his business, dropping just one set and that was in the last round against the 2017 finalist Marin Cilic.

He will know just how tough it will be to reach the last four, up against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The 38-year-old had a tricky fourth-round match against the 11th seed Alex de Minaur, but after losing the first set 6-1, he won the next three sets 6-4 to reach his 16th quarter-final on the grass.

Tennis betting sites have him as the third favourite to win the tournament, behind Alcaraz and Sinner, but he’s shown glimpses of his old self during this run.

Cobolli has nothing to lose and certainly has the game to put Djokovic under some pressure, but is unlikely to ultimately have enough to prevail.

Wimbledon Day 10 prediction 3: Djokovic to win 3-1 - 13/5 BoyleSports

Iga Swiatek v Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Iga Swiatek might be a five-time grand slam champion and former world number one, but she has kind of gone under the radar this year at the All England Club and will see this as her best chance to reach a semi-final at Wimbledon.

She reached this stage two years ago before she was knocked out by Elina Svitolina yet the number eight seed has dropped just one set so far, against American Caty McNally, who is ranked 208. She lost the first set 7-5 before bouncing back to win 6-2 6-1 in just under 2.5 hours.

Her other matches have been a lot more straightforward and taken at most 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Liudmila Samsonova is yet to drop a set in what is only her fourth Wimbledon tournament and this is already the furthest the 26-year-old has gone in the singles of any grand slam.

Swiatek is the favourite for the win on betting apps and her experience should help her get across the line.

Wimbledon Day 10 prediction 4: Swiatek to win 2-0 - 1/1 BoyleSports

