Unibet Grand National Offers: Bet £10 Get £40 Grand National Bonuses

The Grand National is on the horizon, and betting sites are ramping up their horse racing offers to attract customers ahead of the biggest race of the year.

The Unibet Grand National offer provides new customers with good value ahead of the race, with users able to bank £40 in bonuses or £20 in horse racing free bets.

And with horse racing betting sites providing plenty more offers around the Grand National Festival, it’s certainly worth looking at the best Grand National free bets available for the festival and more.

We’ve compiled a guide to the Unibet Grand National offer, as well as more general horse racing offers and information on any free bet promos.

What is the Unibet Grand National promotion?

The Unibet Grand National offer currently gives new customers the chance to claim £40 in bonuses.

Customers must sign up using our link before depositing £10 via debit card and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager settles, you’ll receive £40 in bonuses paid out in the following ways: 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 accumulator and £20 in casino bonus.

Users can claim the full bet £10 get £40 offer, but only £10 of the bonus can be wagered on horse racing.

The casino bonus also has a 50x wagering requirement. Bonus funds must be wagered fifty (50) times on Unibet’s online casino products before any funds or winnings become withdrawable.

Customers also have the option of using a second welcome offer, which is a more applicable Unibet Grand National promo. It is an exclusive horse racing sign up offer, giving new customers £20 in free bets when they wager £20 on racing.

For the benefits of punting on the Grand National, new customers may want to opt for this Unibet Grand National bet offer.

This is also an exceptionally straightforward welcome offer. Simply sign up for Unibet, opt in to the racing welcome offer and then deposit a minimum of £20 using a debit card.

Finally, place a minimum £20 bet on horse racing and no matter the outcome of the qualifying wager, Unibet will credit punters with two £10 free bet tokens. Bets place on enhanced odds, profit boosts or special boosted odds are not eligible.

Unibet Grand National free bets are valid for seven days and must be used on horse racing at odds of 2/5 or greater.

Is there a Unibet Promo Code for Grand National 2025?

Customers don’t need to use a Unibet promo code to unlock the Unibet Grand National offer.

New customers simply need to click our link before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater.

Unibet Grand National Offers - Uniboosts

Customers can boost their odds three times a day on any horse race, including the Grand National and the Grand National Festival, to receive enhanced odds.

Customers can bet a maximum of £20 with this offer, and it is only available on win-only markets. If paired with each-ways, only the win market will be boosted.

Unibet Grand National Offers - Moneyback Specials

Unibet offers customers moneyback specials on a range of races during the entirety Grand National Festival.

Customers can receive up to £10 in free bets if their horse finishes in second or third, or £20 back in free bets if their horse finishes second in moneyback second specials.

Customers must opt-in on the offer, and other bonuses are not available to use in conjunction with this promotion.

Note, the Grand National may not be available with this bonus, unlike other races during the Grand National Festival.

Unibet Grand National Offers - Best Odds Guaranteed

Best odds guaranteed is available at Unibet for bets placed on the Grand National and other Aintree races after 8am on the day of the race.

Unibet pays out at the best possible price if the SP has longer odds than your initial wager. Check out the latest Grand National odds before placing your bet online.

Unibet Grand National Offers - Extra Places

Unibet offers extra places on the Grand National and other races at Aintree over the course of the week.

Users can expect up to six places or more when betting on the Grand National with Unibet, providing great value for each-way bets for outsiders.

Unibet Grand National Offers - Acca Boosts

Acca boosts are another vital Unibet Grand National offers for bettors. Customers that have a seven-leg acca or more can claim a boost up to 40 per cent.

To qualifying for a boost, customers must have a minimum of three legs on their acca, with boosts starting at 10 per cent.

Users can bet a maximum of £20 on this promotion, which can be used three times in a day with Grand National runners and more.

Unibet Grand National Offers - Best Industry Price

Last but not certainly not least, our final Unibet Grand National offer is ‘best industry price’.

Unibet guarantees to match the best industry price on the Grand National and every race at the Grand National Festival, ensuring customers get the optimum value on their betting odds.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any of the Grand National offers highlighted on this page,remember to gamble responsibly, even when using free bets.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of any Unibet Grand National offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.