When is Team GB women’s curling gold medal final? Start time, TV channel and more

Eve Muirhead staged a stunning fightback to steer Great Britain’s women’s curling team into the Olympic final in Beijing with a thrilling 12-11 win over defending champions Sweden.

They joined Bruce Mouat and the men’s team in guaranteeing a medal after overcoming a nightmare start at the National Aquatic Centre.

It means the 31-year-old Muirhead will experience her first Olympic final at the fourth time of asking, along with team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff.

Japan await in the gold medal match after beating Switzerland 8-6.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the gold medal match.

When is the women’s curling final at the Beijing Winter Olympics?

The final will begin at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, at 1:05am UK time on Sunday 20 February.

How can I watch the men’s curling final?

The final will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK, with coverage beginning at 12:00am.

How did Team GB make it to the final?

Team GB defeated Sweden on a final end to cap a remarkable fight back in their semi-final match.

Team GB made a disastrous start after Sweden picked up four points on the opening end, only to make an impressive response and immediately claim three points back.

Sweden and Team GB traded points up to the fifth frame, where Muirhead’s side secured a steal to level the scores at the halfway stage.

Sweden edged ahead once more with a two-point sixth end but Muirhead produced the shot of the match deep in the ninth to claim a four points for Team GB.

But in a further twist, Sweden forced an extra end with the final stone of the match. With the hammer in hand, Team GB were able to find the decisive point to secure a rollercoaster victory.

What have the women’s curling team said?

Eve Muirhead: “I’ve lost two semi-finals before and I was desperate for it.

“I’m so proud of these girls. We’ve dug so deep. I’m speechless right now and I can’t believe we’re in an Olympic final.”

“We’ve got tomorrow off so we’ll take tonight to celebrate ourselves. After the men’s final tomorrow we’ll get back to flat ground.

“No one likes to win the silver medal and we’ll be doing everything we can to win the gold.”