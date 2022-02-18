Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

✕ Close IOC's Bach disturbed by pressure on Russian skater

Follow live coverage of day 14 of the Winter Olympics as Team GB hope to guarantee a second curling medal in the women’s semi-finals.

Great Britain, skipped by Eve Muirhead, will meet Sweden as they look to secure at least a silver medal - just as Bruce Mouat’s men’s rink did on Thursday - while Japan will compete against Switzerland. The winners will go through to fight for gold, while the losing teams will have an opportunity to play for bronze.

Elsewhere Eileen Gu successfully secured gold in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final, one of the five gold medals up for grabs today, becoming the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games. The home favourite cruised to victory, nailing back-to-back 900s with advanced mid-air grabs on her way to posting the best score of 95.25. This is her second gold. She has already won a gold in big air and narrowly missed one in the slopestyle event, earning silver for China. Team GB’s Zoe Atkin, who qualified fourth for the halfpipe final, finished ninth after falling on her first two runs.

Follow live coverage from the Winter Olympics below: