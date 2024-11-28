Amazon strikes: Why are workers protesting Black Friday – and will it disrupt shoppers?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amazon workers are planning a massive day of action on Black Friday in an effort to draw attention to alleged exploitation on the part of the online retail giant.

Protests and strikes in more than 20 countries will begin this Friday, 29 November and continue until Cyber Monday, covering what is expected to be the four busiest shopping days of the year for Amazon.

The Make Amazon Pay campaign says it is a protest against the company’s “exploitation of workers, our communities and the planet”.

The two groups organising the action, UNI Global Union and Progressive International, are calling on Amazon to improve working conditions, pay more taxes and commit to greater environmental sustainability.

Where are protests taking place?

Protests will take place across more than 10 cities in the UK – including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff and Edinburgh – but there is currently no strike action planned.

Similar protests will be taking place throughout Europe, with thousands of workers in Germany set to go on strike in Graben, Dortmund Werne, Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig, Koblenz and Rheinberg warehouses.

open image in gallery Locations of planned strikes and protests around Europe on Black Friday, 29 November 2024 ( Make Amazon Pay )

Garment workers in Bangladesh are expected to take to the streets to protest pay and working conditions, while hundreds of workers in India have also reportedly expressed their intent to rally in New Delhi.

Other countries where protests are planned include Brazil, Japan and the United States.

Why are workers taking action against Amazon?

It is the fifth year in a row that workers have taken action against Amazon on Black Friday, with previous Make Amazon Pay actions involving thousands of workers.

Each year has focussed on different aspects of Amazon’s business practices, with some specifically targeting chief executive Jeff Bezos. Demonstrators have previously projected ‘pandemic profiteer’ onto his mansion after his personal wealth grew by more than $65 billion during the covid pandemic.

open image in gallery An activist from Extinction Rebellion, wearing a giant Jeff Bezos head, blocks the entrance to the Amazon fulfilment centre in Tilbury, Essex, in November 2021 ( PA )

This year, organisers say they hope to make Amazon accountable for “labour abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy” that the retail giant is accused of.

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy,” said Christy Hoffman, general secretary of the joint organiser UNI Global Union.

“We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all. ‘Make Amazon Pay Day’ is becoming a global act of resistance against Amazon’s abuse of power.”

Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla Progressive International’s co-general coordinator, added: “Amazon is everywhere, but so are we. By uniting our movements across borders, we can not only force Amazon to change its ways but lay the foundations of a world that prioritizes human dignity, not Jeff Bezos’ bank balance.”

What impact will the Black Friday strikes and protests have on shoppers?

The “global day of resistance” will see protests in dozens of locations around the world, but the only strike action currently planned is in Germany.

A spokesperson for Amazon told The Independent that customers in the UK would not be impacted by the protests.

“The union has not planned any industrial action for Black Friday in the UK, so no disruption,” the spokesperson said.

In a more general statement, the company said it was taking a proactive stance against climate change, and is now the world’s largest purchaser of renewable energy.

The statement read: “These groups represent a variety of interests, and while we’re always listening and looking at ways to improve, we remain proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and engaging, safe work experience we provide our teams.”