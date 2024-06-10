If you’ve always considered Barbados more of a fly and flop destination – and why wouldn’t you, thanks to its 60 miles of coast, boasting over 80 glorious stretches of shoreline – you might be surprised to discover this beautiful island can also provide much more in the way of enjoyment than simply soaking up the sunshine. Immerse yourself in its welcoming landscapes with fascinating walking tours through gullies, forests and remote bays, or cruise along roads with coastal views exposing the island’s hidden secrets. You can even saddle up for a horse-ride along the beach, or go waterskiing. Whatever your vibe, take advantage of Barbados’ incredible nature and scenery, and throw yourself into an adventure unlike any other...

Water wonders

With clear, warm waters and wrecks aplenty, Barbados is a diver’s paradise ( Visit Barbados )

Get ready for a sea bath – a wealth of ocean activities await in Barbados, intent on luring you into the island’s sparkling, turquoise waters. Head to Surfer’s Point on the south coast to hire a clear, glass-bottomed kayak, perfect for spotting the colourful marine life darting through the depths while you navigate the calm sea, fanned by a warm, tropical breeze. Get a little closer to the action with a snorkelling session; you don’t need to stray too far from shore to see a stunning range of sea creatures and exotic tropical fish which call the coral reefs their home.

Don’t miss the opportunity to swim with sea turtles; many local catamaran cruises offer this experience, particularly in Carlisle Bay. You could be bobbing alongside a majestic hawksbill or green leatherback turtle, and might even get the chance to feed them. Dive even deeper with a scuba trip; the combination of excellent visibility and warm waters means you can see some of the vast variety of shipwrecks here, which have evolved over decades to create beautiful, artificial reefs. The Pamir, Friars Crag, and the Stavronikita should be at the top of your diving priority list.

If you haven’t got your PADI, you can still marvel at the treasures at the bottom of the ocean with a trip down to the depths in an Atlantis submarine. Back on the surface, why not try your hand at windsurfing, kitesurfing, or boogie-boarding? Barbados is known as one of the best surfing destinations in the world, with the trade winds boosting the swell from November to June.

Alternatively, for a new challenge, why not try your hand at wing foiling? Also called wing surfing or winging, this wind-propelled water sport blends elements of kitesurfing, windsurfing and surfing. Standing on a board, you hold directly onto an inflatable wing, and surf your way across the waves.

Outdoor adventures

Take in Barbados’ wonderful wildlife with a walking tour ( Visit Barbados/13 Degrees )

Turn your attention to terra firma for a range of exciting experiences to undergo on land. Thanks to its stunning backdrop, and an ideal climate, you’ll find some of the best walking trails in the world in Barbados.

A hiking tour is one of the most enjoyable ways to discover the beauty of the landscape, from lush forests to flawless beaches, while also learning about the island’s rich culture and fascinating history. Sign up with Hike Barbados, which runs weekly expeditions for every fitness level to the wild and rugged East Coast. Plunge deep into nature with a stroll through the Turners Hall Woods nature reserve, the island’s last remaining tropical forest with the largest variety of plant species in Barbados. The trail starts on an elevated plateau and leads you higher to a spectacular view of the coast and forest below.

Enjoy a fascinating underground adventure in Harrison’s Cave ( Visit Barbados/13 Degrees )

If you fancy a challenge, try the Harrison’s Cave ECO Adventure Park; a subterranean chamber studded with stalagmites and stalactites, you’ll have to navigate its dark recesses and hidden cascades... if you dare. If you’d rather explore by bike, there are dozens of trails from those with thrilling hills and bends, to more sedate, flatter routes.

Hit the road

Off-roading through Barbados’ hills and crags will leave you breathless (in a good way). Get behind the wheel of an ATV for the drive-venture of a lifetime through the striking scenery, or let the experts take charge as part of a 4x4 safari, where you’ll head off the beaten track and enjoy the bumpy ride along the way. If you’re feeling the need for speed, live out your racing driver dreams at the Bushy Park Racing Circuit, where you can race anything from a go-kart to a racing car. If you prefer to watch the pros in action, check out Rally Barbados, an event where rally drivers from all over the world go head to head with the local talent in challenging public road and off-road courses.

Be bowled over

Cricket fans will be in their element in Barbados, an island which lives and breathes the sport. It’s played on official grounds, in villages and on the streets, and the island has produced many legendary players, from Sir Garfield Sobers to Sir Clyde Walcott. Whether you catch an International Test at the Kensington Oval, this year’s T-20 World Cup final, or a friendly match on the beach, you won’t fail to soak up the unbeatable atmosphere and enjoy the thrill of the Caribbean’s national sport in its glorious home setting. Crowds are friendly, the action is electric, and it’s all best enjoyed with a bunch of beers and a traditional Bajan macaroni pie. Howzat for an experience?!

