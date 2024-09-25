The blissful beaches that run from coast to coast in Barbados are world- renowned, and reason enough to visit this magnificent Caribbean paradise, but timing your Bajan break with some of the island’s most exciting festivals and events will add even more fun and flavour to a holiday you’ll never forget.

Whether you’re a cuisine and cocktail connoisseur, fitness fan or love the laidback liveliness of a cricket crowd, there truly is something for everyone. Here, we pick out just some of the calendar highlights that are still to come in Barbados this year.

Be bowled over by world-class cricket

For sports lovers, or indeed anyone looking to experience one of the Island’s most atmospheric and unforgettable events, visiting Barbados during the England vs West Indies cricket tour is a must. Cricket is the national sport , and there’s a game to be enjoyed almost every day on the island, with this tournament the absolute highlight. The tour, which runs from October 27th through to November 17th – hitting Bajan soil from the beginning of November – is the ideal way to watch some of the best players in the game during a friendly, fun day where you can enjoy delicious, traditional Bajan food and drink between wickets.

The carnival of cricket, as it’s known, hosts a one day international match and two T20 matches at the Kensington Oval ground in Bridgetown, and is easily accessible from some of the best hotels and resorts on the west and south coasts, with many offering discounts on stays over the next few months. Mix matches with dives and dips in the turquoise waters at the picture perfect Dover Beach by booking into one of the luxury suites at the Southern Palms Beach Club and Resort in St Lawrence Gap – with the ’Pink Pearl’, as the brightly-hued colonial building is known, offering up to 20 per cent off on stays.

Experience Bajan culinary culture

Enjoy beachy banquets at the Barbados Food and Rum Festival ( Visit Barbados )

From fine dining experts and up-and-coming chefs to laidback foodies and rum lovers, the Barbados Food and Rum Festival is the gastronomy event of the year. Running from October 24th to 27th, this long weekend of cuisine and cocktails showcases exactly why Barbados is the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean. Kicking off in Oistins, the island’s renowned fish market and party town, the festival travels around the country for a whole host of foodie activations. Highlights include the Junior Chef Competition, a wide array of cooking demos from celebrated chefs and red carpet events with world-class mixologists. For cocktail fans, there are of course experiences aplenty in the country known as the Birthplace of Rum, including the the Rum Route, which takes guests on a journey of the drink’s history, Island Time Rum Tours or a visit to the Mount Gay distillery. Plus don’t miss the family fun at the Bajan Fair, where you can try local drinks and dishes, watch cheerleading competitions and enjoy child-friendly games and fairground rides.

You can also experience vibrant local and international dishes on the island year-round, via special Barbados Exclusives restaurant offers. Head to Calabash Beach Bistro in Christchurch for the unmissable Bajan Jerk Fettuccine Alfredo, try Flavour Fever in Sant George for delicious Birria tacos made with local beef or lamb, or embark on a gastronomic journey at The Noisy Cricket, where every dish from the king fish crudo starter to the Noisy Cricket seafood stew is a highlight.

Race your way around the east coast

For a healthy holiday, book your break around Run Barbados Marathon Weekend ( Visit Barbados )

The Run Barbados Marathon Weekend is a running event that feels more like a carnival than an endurance event, with locals lining the streets and bringing festival feels to the race, making it an unmissable experience for runners and spectators alike. The fun kicks off on Friday December 6th with the ‘Fun Mile’ and evening entertainment at Garrison Savannah Racetrack in Bridgetown, before moving to picturesque Barclays Park on the east coast for the main events. There’s a 10K run, 5K run and 5K walk on Saturday afternoon, and then the full 26.2-mile marathon kicks off at 5.30am on Sunday 8th, with music and celebrations throughout the day. Run Barbados is a great way to discover the beauty of the less explored east of the island, which is home to incredible beaches, surfand sea life. Stay south of the start line at the boutique Atlantis Hotel and Restaurant in Saint Joseph and soak up the history of the rustic yet charming property that dates back to the 1800s. Or book into Saint Peter’s Bay Luxury Resort and Residences the north west coast, for some R&R in their serene spa, ideal for soothing those post-race muscles (the hotel is offering discountson stays and spa visits for the rest of the year).

Dive into turquoise open waters

Wild swimmers will love splashing around at the Barbados Open Water Festival ( Visit Barbados )

If you fancy getting off terra firma, the Barbados Open Water Festival is a brilliant five-day event for beginners and seasoned wild swimmers alike. A mixture of practice swims and races of varied distances, for all abilities, runs from November 6th through to the 12th. The festival, which is centred around the wonderfully calm waters of Carlisle Bay on the west coast, also travels around to other beaches and swimming spots, and makes a wonderful way to experience the breathtaking nature of Barbados. While the entertainment and food and drink experiences, that act as start and end points for swims, make a great way to enjoy the culture. Soak up the atmosphere of the festivities by booking a suite at Radisson Aquatica Resort, which is located right on Carlisle Bay, or head south for a luxury break at the Bougainvillia Beach Resort which is offering up to 30 per cent off stays.