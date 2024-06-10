Come on in, make yourself at home, and get ready for one of the best meals of your life. If your idea of the perfect holiday involves diving into the destination’s best food and drink, then look no further. Known as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, Barbados has some of the most magnificent produce in the Caribbean – think the freshest, straight-from-the-ocean fish and seafood, not to mention plump, juicy exotic fruit from mangoes to guava, rich, earthy produce like cassava and sweet potatoes, plus zingy spices and flavoursome herbs.

The local cuisine is big on tasty, traditional dishes, but within the island’s dynamic food scene you’ll also find everything from Michelin-starred dining to street food stalls and beachside bars. Essentially, if you love food and drink, then a trip to Barbados simply must make it onto your ‘to do’ list. Not only do you get to enjoy delicious treats of the widest variety, but you also get to do it surrounded by the most beautiful island in the world. Sharpen your tastebuds and dig in...

Traditional treats

Oistins’ fish-fry is a must-experience for the best in freshly cooked seafood ( Visit Barbados )

Thanks to the prevalence of one particular sea creature, Barbados is known as ‘the land of the flying fish’. The island’s national dish sees fresh, seasoned fillets served with cou-cou, a creamy blend of okra and cornmeal. Other traditional dishes you’ll definitely encounter include pepperpot, a delicious, simmered meat stew made with cinnamon, hot peppers and spices; jug-jug, a haggis-like mix of salted meat, onions, peas and cornflower; and, if you’re there in November, conkies, a sweet delicacy blending cornmeal, coconut, pumpkin and sweet potato generally made around Independence Day.

If you’ve still got room, you should also try pudding and souse, a dish of pickled pork with spiced sweet potatoes; roast breadfruit; Bajan chicken soup with dumplings; coconut bread; and ‘bakes’, a fried pastry made with just sugar, water and flour. Don’t forget to brave adding a dash or two of locally-made hot pepper sauce to liven things up!

Get a sense of the local atmosphere at Oistins’ weekly fish-fry; every Friday at this charming little village on the island’s South Coast, stallholders gather by the fish market and get grilling, offering the likes of lobster, mahi-mahi, tuna, shrimps and swordfish, all to be enjoyed while soaking up the lively scene.

Tours and tastings

Embark on a true foodventure with a street food and restaurant tour ( Visit Barbados )

Put yourself in the hands of an expert guide and passionate foodie who can show you the best of the island’s food. Lickrish Food Tours offer walking tours around the capital, Bridgetown, where you’ll get to sample local snacks such as fishcakes, fresh fruit, and pigtails (exactly what they sound like), as well as stopping at monuments and other places of interest. They can also take you on an evening restaurant tour through St Lawrence Gap in Christ Church.

Got a sweet tooth? Then channel your inner Charlie and head to a chocolate factory; at Agapey, you’ll learn how chocolate is made, from bean right through to bar, and of course get to sample the delicious produce. And if you’ve been inspired by all the delicious dishes you’ve been eating and want to recreate them when you get back from your holiday, why not take a cookery class with a local (see Eatwith for details), who’ll show you how to follow their time-honoured recipes. Then you can throw your own flavoursome Bajan dinner party back home.

Starry-eyed suppers

Barbados boasts hundreds of exquisite restaurants from coast to coast, from 5-star establishments to local eateries. It was the first, and remains the only, Caribbean island to be rated by Zagat, and also has the largest diversity of cuisines in the region; you can find anything from Italian to Korean, Greek to Mexican, as well as delicious Caribbean food.

Some of the best restaurants to try include The Cliff, in the Derricks, which gets its name from its dramatic cliff-top setting. Michelin-starred chef Matt Worswick oversees a wide selection of both Caribbean and worldwide favourites, from chargrilled mahi-mahi and grilled octopus to open ravioli of shrimp and warm bread and butter pudding.

If you fancy dining with your toes (practically) in the sand, head to The Lone Star, which occupies a prime location on Barbados’ glamorous Platinum Coast. Dating from the 1950s, it combines sea views with a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for enjoying the likes of wood-fired pizzas, baked swordfish, or just a club sandwich.

For another unforgettable experience, book the dinner show at Harbour Lights; your meal will be accompanied by stilt walkers, fire eaters and carnival dancers, and if you’re not up and dancing to the pulsating beats of the live band by the time you’ve finished dessert, we’ll be surprised.

Mix it up

Enjoy a rum punch at one of the island’s friendly rum shops ( Visit Barbados/13 Degrees )

Barbados and rum go hand in hand; the island is the Birthplace of Rum. Rum has been made here since the 17th century, and the process has been perfected and mastered with expertise and finesse. Take every opportunity to indulge in the irresistible flavours of Bajan rum – from smooth and velvety aged rums with notes of vanilla, to the fierce kicks of spiced rums infused with exotic spices, there’s a taste profile to suit every palette.

One must-try Barbados drink is its famous Rum Punch. This fruity concoction combines dark Caribbean rum, lime juice, sugar syrup, nutmeg, and bitters, creating a harmonious blend of flavours that whisk you away to a tropical paradise. Cool and refreshing, you can sip it while sitting by the pool, or at one of the island’s lively bars or laidback rum shops, where you can buy bottles, enjoy a drink, and listen to music. And don’t miss out on a distillery tour: from St Nicholas Abbey to Mount Gay, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring home a souvenir (or three). Cheers!

For more Barbados travel information and inspiration, head to Visit Barbados