Crystalline waters, white sands and world-class accommodation are given when visiting Barbados, meaning the only real question to ask is: where exactly should you stay? Whether your preference is a buzzy, beachside all-inclusive, or a secluded villa in the heart of nature, this Caribbean idyll caters for every traveller. Here, we look at the best the island has to offer when it comes to lodgings, locations and experiencing Bajan life, plus special offers on stays to make your luxury break even sweeter.

Enjoy beachfront luxury

Surround by tropical gardens, the Fairmont Royal Pavilion makes for a truly unforgettable escape ( Visit Barbados )

Barbados is synonymous with luxury stays and there is a plethora of high-end hotels and resorts to choose from. One of the most famed, and longstanding, is Sandy Lane, which has been welcoming guests such as The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Frank Sinatra, Queen Elizabeth II and Rihanna since 1961. The premier resort has undergone a number of impressive updates, including the addition of a spectacular golf course that hosted the 2006 World Golf Championships. With beachfront suites and villas, a 7,500-square-foot swimming pool, one of the most lavish spas on the island and gourmet dining, it’s no surprise it’s one of the most in demand accommodations on the West Coast.

Or head north to the breathtaking Alleyne’s Bay to check into the modern luxury of the Fairmont Royal Pavilion . Surrounded by 11 acres of tropical gardens and a quarter-mile long beach, every room and suite offers incredible vistas and top end facilities including a fitness centre, freshwater pool and tennis courts. The hotel, which is offering 20 per cent off all stays, makes a great base from which you can visit Speightstown to learn more about the colonial architecture and history of the island or carry on a little further to tour the Mount Gay Distillery and discover the Birthplace of Rum.

Enjoy a Zen break amid the beautiful surrounds of Bougainvillea ( Visit Barbados )

Alternatively book into the serene ambience and breathtaking views of the rooms and suites at Bougainvillea on Maxwell Beach in Christchurch, in the south of the island. From the White Company in-room toiletries to the Eastern-inspired Karma Spa and Salon, everything here spells luxe living, and you can currently enjoy up to 30 per cent off your next stay. Bougainvillea’s location is close to top attractions including the Garrison Savannah Racetrack, the UNESCO site that houses the Barbados Museum and the famous Oistin’s Fish Fry, a gathering of food, drinks and fun, every Friday.

Find a secret escape

Immerse yourself in Barbados’ stunning nature at the Eco Lifestyle Lodge ( Visit Barbados )

It doesn’t get more off the beaten track than the Eco Lifestyle Lodge , which is set amidst the hills on the quiet east coast of the island. The brainchild of New Yorkers Kyle and Mariam, the lodge is all about sustainable and ethical relaxation without swerving on luxury. The pair have used local materials for the build, including the on-site sauna and cascading salt baths, while much of the furnishings have been by made by Barbadian craftspeople and all toiletries, including the mosquito repellent, have been produced with the environment in mind. Located near Bathsheba Beach, the area is known for its world-class surf, with pro-surfer Kelly Slater describing the waters at Soup Bowl as one of the top three waves in the world. The lodge is all about relaxation and healthy living, with delicious meals and drinks made from locally sourced ingredients.

Alternatively, head South East to the stunning seclusion of The Crane . The oldest operating hotel in the Caribbean is perched atop a dramatic clifftop looking down at the pink sands of the famous Crane Beach – accessible by stairs or a glass elevator from the hotel. Expect grand, historic architecture dating back to 1887, some of the best views in the Caribbean, alongside world class amenities, service and cuisine from this hidden getaway.

Enjoy fine dining with seaside views at hte Atlantis Hotel and Restaurant ( Visit Barbados )

For something even more remote that’s also steeped in history, the Atlantis Hotel and Restaurant in Saint Joseph on the rugged east coast also dates back to the 1800s. The family-run colonial building looks out across the Atlantic waves, and is a charming base to visit less explored beaches, the scenic Barclays Park, or for the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend at the start of December, which is the ideal way to meet and mingle with locals.

Book a boutique with a difference

Book in for a stylish stay at boutique hotel Cobbler’s Cove ( Visit Barbados )

For travellers who like to experience exceptional stays with a twist, Cobbler’s Cove is an award-winning boutique hotel that offers equal measures of cool, charm and curiosity. It’s a place where Wes Anderson meets country house, a cross between romantic bolt hole and hipster hang out, where no attention to detail has been spared when it comes to decor and style – even the houseboat matches the stripes of the beach parasols. This plantation-style house sits in lush gardens far north on the west coast in Speightstown, and although it’s difficult to leave the stunning beach and relaxing rattan furniture of the balconies, a short trip north to the renowned Animal Flower Cave to swim in the spectacular rock pools is a must. Make a stop off at the nearby restaurantand craft stalls to buy locally made accessories.

Enjoy gorgeous suites and Michelin-starred cuisine at the elegant Coral Reef Club ( Visit Barbados )

Staying on the west coast is the elegant Coral Reef Club . A family-run business since the 1950s, the 88 rooms, cottages and junior suites exude luxury, with guests having access to two large pools, a beautiful spa, a gymnasium, free water sports and world-class gastronomy – with Michelin Starred Chef Ollie Dabbous in residence during the Barbados Food and Rum Festival at the end of October. If you need further proof that Barbados is the culinary capital of the Caribbean, discover more fabulous food and drinks, as well as fantastic shopping, a short drive away in Holetown, where 1st and 2nd Streets are buzzing with restaurants and bars for those looking to escape the tranquillity of the hotel.

Get away from it all in a villa

Enjoy a bespoke Barbados break in one of Blue Sky Luxury’s holiday homes ( Visit Barbados )

If you prefer your getaways in a more self-contained setting, then opt for one of the many stunning villas available. Try Blue Sky Luxury , a company that offers over 120 holiday homes across the island. They will help you fine-tune exactly what you’re after, should it be beachfront, resort living, stays for larger groups, golf-focused or anything in between. Some of our favourites include 11 Reeds House on the west coast’s Reeds Bay, which sits directly on the beach and offers real seaside serenity. Or if you prefer more of a community feel, then the villas at nearby Glitter Bay Suites have access to a large communal swimming pool, tennis courts and an air-conditioned gym.

A stone’s throw away is the stunning three-bedroom beachfront Wemsea villa on Reeds Bay. With its spacious open-plan living, large outdoor areas and views of the sea from practically every room, it’s the perfect way to live the Bajan dream. You can book Wemsea through Island Villas , who offer rental properties around the Island, including stays within exclusive developments and some of the luxury resorts.

Book a villa in the beautifully landscaped Apes Hill, which boasts its own golf course ( Visit Barbados )

For golf fans looking for a luxe break between rounds, nothing beats the villa rentals at Apes Hill , which boasts a beautifully landscaped, 18-hole, championship golf course. Set inland in the lush tropical vegetation of the Scotland District in the north of Barbados, the villas are only a short drive to beaches on both the west and east coasts, with many set on elevated grounds offering sea views. The chic villas with private pools are decorated in a contemporary yet timeless way, with sustainability at the core, and visitors get access to community facilities including the spa, tennis and padel courts, with hiking trails to enjoy nearby. As an added bonus, they are currently offering 30 per cent off your next stay.