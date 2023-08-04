Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spend time in Guernsey, the second-largest of the Channel Islands, and you’ll soon find yourself slowing down. Quite literally, because the maximum speed limit on the narrow country lanes is just 35mph (and when I say narrow, I mean it’s perfectly normal practice to mount the pavement to pass a car coming in the opposite direction). But there’s still plenty of opportunity to get your heart-pumping – perhaps with coastal hikes along granite cliffs, kayaking in secluded coves or a surf lesson or two.

The island is one of the few places in the world without major fast-food chains, which is what makes people feel they are stepping back in time. It encourages you to enjoy crab sandwiches from beachside cafes, or leisurely lunches on sunny restaurant terraces.

At just 24 square miles, the island’s size means you’re never far from anywhere, so you can choose your Channel Island accommodation freely. Whether you want to splash out on a grand five-star hotel in the picturesque capital Saint Peter Port, or opt for a budget room in a country pub, you’ll be able to explore the whole of Guernsey from your chosen base. Here are some of the best places to stay.

The best hotels in Guernsey 2023 are:

Best spa hotel: St Pierre Park Hotel and Spa

Neighbourhood: St Peter Port

Opt for a room with a terrace for your very own sunbathing spot (Booking.com)

St Pierre Park is the closest Guernsey gets to a resort hotel. Its spa is the best on the island, with an outdoor hot tub to enjoy on sunny days along with an indoor pool with thermal suite and top-notch Elemis treatments. Just beware, it can get busy on weekends with celebrations. Choose a room with a terrace for a private sunbathing spot. If you’re into golf, you’ll find the island’s largest driving range within walking distance of the hotel.

Best luxury hotel: Old Government House

Neighbourhood: St Peter Port

This is Guernsey’s answer to a grand-luxe hotel (Booking.com)

The OGH sits at the top of Guernsey’s accommodation list, and is pretty elevated in its physical position, too, situated high on a hill in St Peter Port, with views over the harbour. This is Guernsey’s answer to a grand-luxe hotel, with a choice of dining experiences (a French brasserie and fine-dining Indian restaurant), a superb breakfast with all the latest options (there’s kale and avocado and green juice along with the traditional eggs Benedict and full English, to be washed down by a glass of champagne). Bedrooms are extravagantly decorated with fabric wall coverings and antiques. If it’s too chilly to use the outdoor pool, you’ll find an indoor spa, thermal suite and gym.

Best boutique hotel: La Fregate Hotel

Neighbourhood: St Peter Port

Most rooms have sea-facing terraces or balconies (Booking.com)

With just 22 rooms, this old granite townhouse is an intimate place to stay if you want to position yourself in the heart of Guernsey’s capital. Known for its fine dining, you can expect a top-notch meal in the smart restaurant with views over the harbour and out to the islands of Herm and Sark. Most rooms have sea-facing terraces or balconies on which to enjoy your morning coffee. Ask for a room in the old wing, and you might find a characterful sloped ceiling or an antique bed.

Best budget hotel: Pandora Hotel

Neighbourhood: St Peter Port

Enjoy lunch with views of the hotel’s garden (Booking.com)

A simple two-star right next to Victor Hugo’s house in Hauteville, St Peter Port. From here you are in a good position to explore not only this fascinating museum (Victor Hugo spent 15 years in exile in Guernsey and wrote some of Les Miserables from his house here), but also the rest of Guernsey’s capital and beyond, as the bus terminal is just a 10-minute walk away. Rooms are simple and comfortable with views over Castle Cornet and you can enjoy lunch on the sunny terrace overlooking the walled garden.

Best beach hotel: The Imperial

Neighbourhood: St Saviour

Savour sea views and seafood platters at The Imperial (Booking.com)

You have two beaches to choose from if you stay at this friendly Georgian Inn, which straddles the small fishing harbour of Portelet and the golden sand beach, Rocquaine Bay. Choose a room with a sea view so you can open your windows and breathe in the salty air. They have a jaunty seaside feel, with blue painted walls and themed artwork. The tables of the downstairs pub spill out onto a wide terrace, which is a great place to catch the last of the rays while tucking into a seafood platter.

Best family-friendly hotel: Fermain Valley Hotel

Neighbourhood: Saint Martin

Kids are well catered for at the Fermain Valley Hotel (Booking.com)

There’s a palpable buzz about this cliff-side hotel, which sits above sandy Fermain Bay. At weekends, locals flock to the four restaurants, including a Mexican, steakhouse, terrace and tea room. Each of the four eateries has a dedicated children’s menu, and breakfasts include waffles and pancakes. Kids will also like the warm indoor pool to splash about in and the extensive grounds lend themselves to games of hide and seek. Rooms are attractively furnished with freshly upholstered period furniture and you can choose between family rooms or adjoining rooms. The walk to the beach is down a winding road flanked by wild flowers, and the hotel provides a shuttle if you are too tired to face the uphill walk back.

Best romantic hotel for couples: The Farmhouse

Neighbourhood: St Saviour

Unwind with a dip in the heated pool (Booking.com)

Just moments from the airport, this is a great place to stay if you have an early departure or late arrival. Couples will love the romantic rooms, which include free-standing in-room bath tubs, curtained beds, Sky TV and a complimentary decanter of port. In summer, you can swim in the heated pool and have private dinners or drinks in one of the wooden gazebos. In winter, you can dine in front of a roaring fire and choose dishes from a menu of global cuisine – perhaps some teriyaki salmon or a classic coquilles Saint Jacques.

Best hotel for walkers: La Barbarie

Neighbourhood: St Martin

Discover local fare in the restaurant (Booking.com)

This smart four-star hotel is within a few minute’s walk of the cliff path, which you can pick up from the top of Saint’s Bay (one of the prettiest beaches on the island). The path takes you along the dramatic south coast and runs all the way into the capital, St Peter Port. The popular restaurant serves plenty of Guernsey produce, including island cheeses, and you can try a local Rocquette cider on the sunny poolside terrace. Choose one of the superior rooms to get a balcony or terrace to enjoy the evening sun.

