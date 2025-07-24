Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Classic images of Barcelona tend to involve Mediterranean-view seafood restaurants, soft gold-sand beaches and people strolling along the palm-lined seafront promenade. So it is often a surprise to discover that beachside accommodation options in the Catalan capital are quite limited, despite its sparkling seaside setting.

The shoreline extending around the old fishing quarter of La Barceloneta has a small crop of high-profile luxury hotels overlooking the shimmery waves. This is the busiest patch of Barcelona’s seafront, where runners weave through the promenade’s crowds and paddleboarders head off across the water. There are also some chic top-end boltholes dotted along nearby Passeig de Colom, next to the Port Vell marina, a short stroll from Barceloneta’s beaches.

Slightly further afield, several non-beachfront neighbourhoods – such as El Born and the Barri Gòtic – have tempting places to stay within a 15- or 20-minute walk (or a quick bus or taxi) of the sand.

Here are the best beach hotels in Barcelona for 2025. For the best spa hotels in Barcelona, see our guide.

Best beach hotels in Barcelona 2025

At a glance

El Poblenou, a revitalised former industrial district just northeast of the centre, offers its own handful of enticing hotels, which are ideal for relaxing on the less-touristed beaches of Bogatell, Nova Mar Bella and Nova Icària. Isabella Noble

1. Hotel Arts Barcelona

open image in gallery Hotels Arts Barcelona is also home to a restaurant with two Michelin stars ( Hotel Arts Barcelona )

For all-out beachfront Barcelona luxury, there’s no beating the long-established, creatively designed Hotel Arts – a soaring glass-and-steel tower overlooking Platja de Somorrostro and the newly revived Port Olímpic marina. The 432 calming rooms feel elegantly fresh following a head-to-toe 2025 makeover that has brought in Barcelona-evoking tones and locally made design pieces such as handwoven headboards and bold ceramics. A chic spa gazes out across the city from the 43rd floor, offering views of both the sparkling coastline and the Collserola hills, while fabulous restaurant Enoteca – led by Catalan chef Paco Pérez – has bagged two Michelin stars with its ambitious menus rooted in local, seafood-rich produce.

Address: Carrer de la Marina 19-21, 08005 Barcelona

Read more: 11 best cities to visit in Spain: Where to stay and what to do in each one

2. Hostal Poble Nou hotel

Just five minutes’ stroll from the powdery sands of Platja del Bogatell, Poblenou Bed & Breakfast offers the chance to switch off in a stylishly renovated 1930s neighbourhood home. There are 11 light-filled rooms to pick from, featuring beautifully tiled original flooring, breezy rattan lamps and bright floral-stamped walls. Thoughtful touches such as wicker beach baskets and colourfully striped towels to use during your stay add to the laid-back coastal feel, and some rooms have balconies overlooking the Poblenou action. Breakfast among the greenery on the raised back terrace is a lovely way to start the day.

Address: Carrer de Taulat 30, 08005 Barcelona

Read more: Barcelona city guide: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in the Catalan capital

3. SLS Barcelona hotel

open image in gallery The five-star SLS is home to six bars and restaurants ( SLS Barcelona )

Spain’s first SLS outpost is shaking up Barcelona’s hotel scene with its good-time vibe, creative dining, 471 playfully moody rooms with balconies and Med-view deck set around a glowing triangular pool. Freshly launched in 2025, it is part of the design-driven Ennismore group, so you know the look will be dazzling, down to the neon-lit lobby tunnel. The setting in the El Fòrum area means being quite far removed from the city-centre buzz (though perfectly located for Primavera Festival, which takes place in early June each year), but there are golden sands within a 10-minute walk and easy access to the Zona de Banys coastal swimming platforms next to Parc del Fòrum.

Address: Carrer de la Pau 2, 08930 Barcelona

Read more: Why the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela is worthy of a food pilgrimage

4. W Barcelona hotel

open image in gallery Expect stellar views of the Barceloneta coastline at W Barcelona ( W Barcelona )

It is impossible to miss the sail-shaped, five-star W Barcelona looming over the waves just south of Barceloneta. The shimmering building was designed by Ricardo Bofill, and is famous for its fun energy, including DJ nights on its beach-view deck and a glamorous 26th-floor cocktail bar serving Japan-inspired sips and snacks. There are sea views from two sun-drenched pools, as well as from all 473 sleek rooms and suites, which have full-length windows beaming in Mediterranean light and a clubby feel with suspended lamps, swirling-blue floors and Bluetooth speakers. The food-and-drink scene is a big draw too, from creative grill-based cooking at Fire to seafood rice dishes made for sharing at beachy Salt Restaurant.

Address: Plaça Rosa del Vents 1, 08039 Barcelona

Read more: The enchanting Spanish town that got tourism right

5. Borneta hotel

open image in gallery Boutique Borneta offers a tranquil escape in buzzy El Born ( Borneta )

It might not sit quite on the beachfront, but Borneta is a soulful, boutique-style retreat in nearby El Born that will delight design-savvy travellers. While the arch-fronted building dates from the 19th century, there’s an arty edge to the stylishly homey rooms, with Spain-sourced antiques, earthy tones and, for some, private terraces. Much of the look – creative tilework, wooden flooring – was inspired by Barcelonese homes. The excellent lobby bar and restaurant Volta pulls in a mixed crowd of local regulars and visitors. You’ll glimpse the greenery of Parc de la Ciutadella just across the road from the tiled rooftop, which has a dip pool and pop-up fitness classes. Beach-wise, it’s a 20-minute stroll through lively Barceloneta to the nearest sands.

Address: Passeig de Picasso 26, 08003 Barcelona

Read more: The 7 best things to do in Tenerife’s Costa Adeje, from sunbathing to whale watching

6. Soho House Barcelona hotel

open image in gallery Pamper yourself at Soho House Barcelona’s top-class spa ( Soho House Barcelona )

A playground of design, arts and fun vibes awaits at Barcelona’s Soho House, which borders the southern edge of the Barri Gòtic around a 20-minute walk from Barceloneta’s buzzing beach. Within a rose-pink 18th-century building are 56 divine rooms with suitably stylish Catalan design features such as vaulted ceilings and floral-patterned textiles. A wealth of facilities and communal spaces includes a sought-after rooftop pool and cocktail lounge looking out on Port Vell; a farmhouse-feel underground spa by Cowshed; and creative, light-flooded restaurant Cecconi’s, best known locally for its Italian-influenced Sunday brunches.

Address: Plaça del Duc de Medinaceli 4, 08002 Barcelona

Doubles from €500 (£412), room only, non-member guests

Book now

Read more: I was drugged and robbed in Barcelona – but I’d travel back in a heartbeat

7. Sofitel Barcelona Skipper hotel

open image in gallery The rooftop pool at Sofitel Barcelona Skipper is the pièce de résistance ( Sofitel Barcelona Skipper )

Popular Platja del Somorrostro sits just a block away across the palm-fringed promenade from Barcelona’s five-star branch of the upscale French brand Sofitel. Lush greenery frames the angular main pool, though the big highlight is the twinkling, more grown-up ElCielo rooftop pool overlooking the Med. A splash of Parisian elegance sweeps through the maritime-inspired rooms, which are all richly decorated with cobalt-blue velvet curtains, rugs and cushions and have luxe Diptyque products in the white-tiled bathrooms. Luxury, Premium and Suite categories include their own terraces, with coastal panoramas to enjoy from upper floors.

Address: Avinguda del Litoral 10, 08005 Barcelona

Read more: From fry-ups to Michelin stars – how Tenerife became a foodie paradise

8. Serras Barcelona hotel

open image in gallery The historic Serras Barcelona is the location of one of Pablo Picasso’s first art studios ( The Serras )

One of the city’s best-loved luxury boltholes also happens to be just a 15-minute stroll away from the Barceloneta beaches, at the foot of the Barri Gòtic. Part of a small boutique-hotel label, Serras Barcelona is set in a 19th-century building on Passeig de Colom, making it ideal for both beach time and cultural adventures. Soak up Port Vell panoramas from the sunny rooftop, where a metallic plunge pool sparkles amid potted greenery. Like many of Barcelona’s top hotels, it’s strong on gastronomy too, with smart Catalan tapas on the roof terrace restaurant, Informal, and Italian-meets-Catalan cuisine with a slow food focus at lobby-level Agreste. There are 28 dreamy rooms, all with balconies, decorative hydraulic tiles and perks, such as complementary yoga mats.

Address: Passeig de Colom 9, 08002 Barcelona

Read more: How to afford a family city break in one of Europe’s biggest tourism destinations

9. H10 Port Vell hotel

open image in gallery This four-star property is perfect for a chic Barcelona city break ( H10 Hotels )

Set right on the Port Vell marina, this four-star branch of reputable H10 Hotels (a well-known Catalan chain) offers understated, contemporary-feel stays in a historical building within 15 minutes’ walk of Barceloneta’s beachfront. Rooms are crisply styled in clean whites and have welcome extras like Rituals toiletries, but most guests make a beeline for the royal-blue rooftop dip pool. Select a Port room if you’d like a balcony with waterfront panoramas. The surrounding streets burst with tapas bars and vermouth counters.

Address: Pas de Sota Muralla 9, 08003 Barcelona

Read more: This Mallorca village has become one of the most exclusive spots in the Balearics – yet retains its boho charm

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Isabella Noble, who lives in Spain and has a deep knowledge of the country. She has lived in Andalucía and Barcelona and has authored several guidebooks on the country. When picking which hotels to include, Isabella considered her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What are the best months for hot weather in Barcelona?

The best months for hot weather in Barcelona are June, July, August and early September. During these months, temperatures tend to hover around the 30°C mark during the day, while evenings often remain above 20°C. Sun worshippers can also expect around 9-10 hours of sunshine per day. Bear in mind that this time of year can be humid and very busy with both tourists and locals, who often holiday in August.

Where are the best beaches?

Situated in the heart of the city, Barceloneta Beach is a perennial favourite with tourists and visitors alike. It’s buzzy, great for people-watching and has volleyball courts and outdoor gyms – but it can get very busy during the peak summer months. Bogatell Beach is a more relaxed option and a good choice for families, with lifeguards, showers and sunbeds and is situated close to the trendy El Poblenou neighbourhood. Elsewhere, Mar Bella Beach is best known for having a clothing-optional area, but it’s also a relaxed and inclusive spot that attracts a diverse crowd. And Nova Icària Beach is a good choice for a quieter day out, home to seafood dining spots, as well as being one of Barcelona’s best-equipped beaches for wheelchair users, with amphibious chairs, adapted showers and a ramp.

What currency do I need?

The currency you’ll need in Barcelona is the Euro (€).

Read more: 26 of the best beaches in Spain