Nobu Ibiza Bay hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ideal for both adults and children, Nobu Bay Hotel offers standout swimming pools, an impressive kids’ club and stunning Talamanca Bay views

Location

Set on a golden sandy beach in the picturesque Talamanca Bay, the hotel is just a short drive to the vibrant Ibiza marina and historic Dalt Vila neighbourhood.

It is just a 15-minute drive to the airport and there are plenty of options for family days out less than a 20-minute drive away, including Aquarium Cap Blanc, Las Dalias hippy market, Can Muson Farm and Cala Llonga beach. If you fancy a short buggy-friendly stroll for a change of scenery, the boardwalk adjacent to the hotel takes you to Marina Botafoch for trendy boutiques and restaurants.

If you’re seeking island’s legendary nightlife, this Balearic hotel is also a great place to rest your head.

Read more: The best family-friendly hotels in Ibiza, from all-inclusive resorts to kids’ clubs

The vibe

open image in gallery Nobu Ibiza Bay offers the perfect setting for relaxing while sipping cocktails around the pool ( Nobu )

You’d be forgiven for thinking the hotel is adult-only thanks to the modern decor and chic pool areas, which are surrounded by cushioned double sun beds. There are no garish splash zones or slides in sight.

The boho swinging seats in the bar/reception area are fun for all ages, and no matter which restaurant or bar you choose on-site, the atmosphere has a welcoming buzz. It’s no wonder people return to this Nobu outpost year after year.

Service

Service is warm and friendly, with extra attention paid to families. Staff will help parents to find tables with plenty of space for buggies and high-chairs, as well as bringing children’s food quickly.

The kids’ club staff always have a smile on their faces and are creative, friendly and engaged when supervising children, while also helpfully encouraging manners and assistance with tidying up.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Most of the bedrooms and suites offer stunning views overlooking Talamanca Bay ( Nobu )

All rooms and suites sleep up to four guests. The “Panoramic Junior Sea View Suite”, styled with ocean blue hues, boasts exceptional views of Talamanca Bay. Families can model adorable, matching robes, slippers and flip-flops, making any toddler feel like a mini VIP on holiday.

Cots with wheels are provided, meaning little ones can enjoy al fresco nap times on the fully-furnished outdoor terrace of your suite.

You don’t even need to leave the room to enjoy a tipple as mini bars are stocked full of premium spirits and mixers.

The generously-sized bathrooms are ideal for a family, boasting his and her’s sinks, a freestanding bath and a rainfall shower.

Read more: I’m a Gen X retired raver – here’s how I swapped hedonism for high-end wellness in Ibiza

Food and drink

open image in gallery Enjoy sushi and cocktails while lounging around the pool ( Nobu Hotel )

Nobu has five restaurants to choose from. Chambao offers a beautiful, beach setting for breakfast, where parents can sip sparkling mimosas. From spicy Mexican eggs to sweet Belgian waffles and cinnamon French toast, the a la carte menu has something to keep every member of the family satisfied. There’s also a buffet of savoury and sweet treats, which changes daily. At lunchtime, traditional Spanish tapas is on the menu, including generously-filled croquettes, Iberian ham and crispy bread smothered in juicy, island-grown tomatoes.

At the main restaurant, a DJ plays while you watch the sunset. Nobu’s renowned black cod miso is a must-order, as is the sweet, cooked-to-perfection fish. In every restaurant, the children’s menus boast a variety of fresh favourites from sea bass to kid-friendly classics like pasta, mini gourmet burgers and, of course, ice cream galore.

Fresh smoothies, milkshakes and even coconut water served in its shell are available from the Bay Café throughout the day.

While lounging around the pools, you can order delicious Spanish tapas, made-to-order Japanese sushi, Mexican-Mediterranean fusion cuisine and cocktails (or even children’s sangria) to your sunbed. Waiters also serve complimentary daily health shots while you sunbathe.

Fresh vegetarian dishes, including sweet avocado salad and moreish vegetable paella, are on the menu. Visitors with vegan, gluten-free and other dietary requirements are catered for in each restaurant, upon request.

Read more: The best kids club resorts in Europe 2025: Where to stay for family-friendly fun

Facilities

open image in gallery Guests can book into yoga classes with a view ( Nobu Hotel )

Beach access is right on your doorstep, and there is sand surrounding the family pool for little ones to play in. The supervised kids’ club offers a daily itinerary of activities for kids four and above, while younger ones can still enjoy the play area accompanied by a guardian. For an extra fee, you can make the most of the babysitting service while enjoying a romantic meal.

Every Thursday at 9am, guests can join a complimentary Nobu Ibiza Bay Hike with scenic views. Keep an eye out for scheduled sunset yoga and reformer Pilates sessions during your stay.

The spa by Six Senses offers an array of signature treatments by Dr Barbara Sturm in almond and citrus scented surrounds.

Read more: The best cheap hotels in Ibiza if you’re on a budget

Accessibility

All main areas of the hotel —including the swimming pool, lobby, and poolside facilities —are step-free, with adapted toilets conveniently located throughout.

Select “Deluxe Garden View” and “Junior Suite Garden” rooms on each floor are adapted for wheelchair access, featuring wider doorways, grab rails, and showers with accessible fittings. Guests can request wheelchair and bathroom accessories, such as stools.

Pet policy

The hotel welcomes dogs up to 12kg, with a maximum of two dogs per room (there’s a supplementary charge of £130 per pet per stay). Guests are not permitted to leave dogs in the rooms alone.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is from 4pm, check-out is 12pm.

Family-friendly?

All the restaurants’ menus caters to children. The kids’ club and babysitting services are a big tick for parents and children. Changing facilities are thoughtfully kitted out with soft towels laid out as changing mat liners, and everywhere is easily accessible for a buggy.

At a glance

Best thing: The two large swimming pools for adults and families.

Perfect for: Foodies and families wanting to be near the hustle and bustle of the island.

Not right for: Those wanting to experience Ibiza’s peaceful side or get an early night, as there are regular DJ events held on the rooftop.

Instagram from: The rooftop bar, or even just your gorgeous hotel room.

Address: Ses Feixes, 52, 07800 Talamanca

Phone: +34 971192222

Website: nobuhotelibizabay.com

Read more: The best hotels in Ibiza for beach holidays, family resorts and five-star luxury

Leeanna stayed at Nobu Bay Ibiza as a guest of British Airways Holidays.

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, from £2199pp plus Tourism tax (payable locally), travelling on selected dates between 1 October to 31 October 2026 inclusive. britishairways.com