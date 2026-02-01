Six Senses, Ibiza, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If relaxation is your number one priority, and your body is craving some nourishment, Six Senses is a blissful retreat – which happens to welcome babies and toddlers

Location

Located on the island's sleepy northern side, Six Senses sits on eight hectares of hillside grounds overlooking the glorious Balearic Sea. The fashionable, luxury resort is nestled in Xarraca Bay, and nature and nourishment headline its offering.

Options for family days out, such as Benirràs beach, Can Muson farm and Las Dalias hippie market, are all within a 25-minute drive. The airport is 40 minutes away by car.

The vibe

open image in gallery Six Senses sits just above Xarraca bay ( Six Senses )

Six Senses isn’t just a hotel, it’s a lifestyle destination. The pool area boasts a relaxing atmosphere with calming music, impeccable views and cheerful, friendly staff at your beck and call for sun lounger aperitifs.

The hotel prides itself on its eco-friendly values, from plastic-free toiletries to the boho decor made of recycled materials. There is even the opportunity to purchase a hand-stitched toy hedgehog, with profits used to support real hedgehogs at sanctuaries on the island.

Service

open image in gallery The pool view at the hotel ( Six Senses )

No request was an inconvenience for the staff. The term “family-friendly” is an understatement for the thoughtful attention that little ones receive at meal times from playful waiters. Babies are exceptionally catered for, with blended baby purees of fresh fruit on the “weaning menu” and room service milk deliveries available in the early hours of the morning.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery A ‘Sea Scape’ one bedroom suite ( Six Senses )

Spacious ground floor double rooms open onto private leafy, garden terraces with slipways through to the stunning sea view pool area. Having the pool on your doorstep is a big tick for families, as you can easily – and quickly – grab spare clothes and toys from your room.

The boho “his and her’s” bathroom, complemented by a centre piece bath and huge dressing table, offers the perfect getting-ready spot for couples.

Each room is styled with chic, contemporary decor and comes with a stocked mini fridge, easy-to-use coffee machine and fresh milk.

The hotel provides a cot on wheels and eco-friendly amenity kits for little ones, including a toothbrush and comb. Generously-sized sea-view suites and mansions, for up to 10 guests, are also available to book.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Partal restaurant boasts delightful Spanish dishes ( Six Senses )

The giant tractors around the hotel offer a glimpse of how fresh the produce served on-site really is. Whether you are dining in The Beach Caves, Partal, The Orchard, or The Farmers’ Market at breakfast, every restaurant boasts delightful farm-to-table dishes from Can Tanca, the neighbouring organic farm.

The Pharmacy Bar is the perfect spot to watch the glorious sunset with a cocktail, while children can savour fresh homemade smoothies or juices.

Italian sharing platters can be enjoyed under the olive trees of The Orchard’s garden, followed by hearty, homemade tiramisu or creamy cheesecakes.

Partal is the dining hotspot for appreciating stunning sea views while waiters bring delicious paella at your table. For live music while enjoying Latin American and Mediterranean cuisine, book a table at The Beach Caves.

Facilities

open image in gallery You can’t visit Six Senses without experiencing its renowned spa, an underground wellness cave ( Six Senses )

Six Senses provides the ultimate setting for wellness, whether you’re seeking sunrise yoga, or looking to reconnect with your mind, body and soul through holistic therapies such as chakra healing massages.

Many are drawn to the hotel for its pioneering longevity treatments at RoseBar, from biohacking therapies to bespoke nutrient infusions dedicated to boosting immunity.

The private rocky beach, where sea swimming is encouraged, also offers easy access to the water for diving and snorkelling.

The hotel cinema boasts soft, velvet seats. It’s a must-visit with kids, offering them the opportunity to feel like a mini VIP with popcorn and soda deliveries to their seats.

Make sure to check out the weekly events calendar to sign up for activities like bootcamps, snorkelling tours and aromatherapy candle-making workshops.

Accessibility

As its a clifftop hotel, there are a lot of steps, and the step-free access to the hotel is also the entrance used by cars. The three-bedroom residence is fully accessible.

Pet policy

Guests travelling with pets are required to follow the rules of the hotel’s “Pets are Welcomed” programme and will need to sign a letter of acceptance on booking. A £52 cleaning fee per pet, per night will be charged.

Pets should be on a leash while on hotel property and are not allowed in wellness centres or pool areas.

Check-in/check-out?

Check-in is 3pm, check-out is 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes, but this hotel is better suited for babies and toddlers, as there is no dedicated family swimming pool or kids’ club for older children. Pool floats are also not permitted in the swimming pool. There is a dedicated weaning menu for babies.

The hillside grounds have a lot of steps, but staff are on hand to help lift buggies.

At a glance

Best thing: The impressive cave spa and abundance of treatments.

Perfect for: Spa treatments and relaxation.

Not right for: Those looking for nightlife.

Instagram from: The infinity pool overlooking the sea.

Address: Carrer Cami­ de sa Torre 71, 07810 Portinatx

Phone: +34 871 00 88 75

Website: sixsenses.com

Leeanna was a guest of Six Senses Ibiza.

