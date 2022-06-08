Budapest is one of Europe’s cheaper city break destinations, but just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you need to slum it.

If you’re searching for inspiration for a fun place to stay in Budapest without breaking the bank, here are the city's best budget hotel rooms.

The best budget hotels in Budapest are:

Best for café culture: Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux, Booking.com

Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux, Booking.com Best for an old world experience: Danubius Astoria, Booking.com

Danubius Astoria, Booking.com Best for relaxation: Danubius Margitsziget Grand Hotel, Booking.com

Danubius Margitsziget Grand Hotel, Booking.com Best for the view: Lanchíd 19, Hotels.com

Lanchíd 19, Hotels.com Best for history: Palazzo Zichy, Booking.com

Palazzo Zichy, Booking.com Best for nightlife: Soho Hotel, Booking.com

Soho Hotel, Booking.com Best for health: Mirage Medic Hotel, Booking.com

Mirage Medic Hotel, Booking.com Best for art lovers: Art’Otel, Booking.com

Art’Otel, Booking.com Best for hostels: Lavender Circus, Booking.com

Lavender Circus, Booking.com Best for fashion: Magazine Hotel, Booking.com

Best for café culture: Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux

Neighbourhood: V District

The cool design at Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux belies its budget rates (Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux)

Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux sits on the corner of a quiet square downtown, and its cafe is famous for its baked goods. Visitors can book one of the 19 rooms tucked above this Parisian style café and brasserie. The accommodation is charming and simple, and more akin to private rooms rather than a hotel, but it comes with plenty of period charm with details such as brass taps, cut glass and silk wallpaper. The best thing is just coming downstairs to read the newspaper and sip a coffee in the cafe.

Price: Rates from €128 (£110)

Book now

Best for an old world experience: Danubius Astoria

Neighbourhood: V District

Make time for tea at the Astoria's opulent cafe (Astoria Hotel)

Step back in time when you walk into the lobby of the downtown Danubius Astoria Hotel. You won’t find any quirky design or bold colours here, but rather crimson silks, heavy drapes and carpeted floors. The best feature of the Astoria is its classic cafe adorned with chandeliers and clad with mirrored walls. The hotel’s faded grandeur is part of its charm, and you can’t beat its central location.

Price: Rates from €99 (£85)

Book now

Best for relaxation: Danubius Margitsziget Grand Hotel

Neighbourhood: XIII District

The Margitsziget Grand Hotel is a great option for those seeking some respite from the city (Margitsziget Grand Hotel)

This grand hotel was one of Budapest’s first large hotels, and you’ll still feel the atmosphere of its 19th century past clinging to the style and decor. The Margitsziget Grand Hotel is at the centre of Margaret Island, sandwiched between Buda and Pest in the Danube, where some rooms look out to the surrounding parkland and others out to the river. An underground passage connects it to the thermal baths and wellness centre of its sister hotel, a 1960s structure just metres away, and guests are free to use the facilities next door. This hotel is an ideal escape if you want break from the buzz of the city and despite the title, it’s a good budget option if you’re looking for a relaxing trip.

Price: Rates from €100 (£117)

Book now

Best for the view: Lanchíd 19

Neighbourhood: I District

A panoramic suite at Lanchíd 19, complete with Danube view (Lanchíd 19)

This design hotel has impressive views – either of the Danube or Buda Castle behind it. But this hotel is beautiful on the inside too, with designer rooms and social spaces that are modern, open plan and bright. Glass is a main feature of the hotel, and its 45 rooms and three suites sport a different look. Although nothing about this initially appears "budget", if you book in advance, some excellent deals are available.

Price: Rates from €92 (£79)

Book now

Best for history: Palazzo Zichy

Neighbourhood: VIII District

Guests seeking a regal experience will appreciate the Palazzo Zichy (Palazzo Zichy)

You can still stay in a palace on a budget. This 19th-century mansion, built originally for Count Zichy, has been remodelled to accommodate 80 rooms. It mixes up original elements like the stuccoed walls and ornate fountains at the entrance, but the rest of the hotel is jazzed up with modern design. This hotel has a long history with the Zichy family, but was left in a poor condition until the owner bought the hotel in 2007 and repurposed it. Other perks of staying here include the lavish buffet breakfast, the sauna and gym.

Price: Rates from €92 (£79)

Book now

Best for nightlife: Soho Hotel

Neighbourhood: VII District

Shrinking wallflowers look away: a jewel colour scheme dominates at the Soho Hotel (Soho Hotel)

There are 76 rooms and eight suites at this trendy hotel. Bright colours like purples and electric greens dominate the decor, especially in the suites; and although some rooms are on the small side, you get value for your money. The location in the heart of the VII District puts you in the middle of the action, with the city’s most famous ruin bars, like Szimpla Kert, Instant and Fogas Ház, just minutes away.

Price: Rates from €86 (£74)

Book now

Best for health: Mirage Medic Hotel

Neighbourhood: VI District

Those on a health kick will be well catered for at the Mirage Medic Hotel (Mirage Medic Hotel)

The first thing you notice about the Mirage Medic Hotel is its exterior: a gorgeous, white palatial villa overlooking Heroes Square. Beyond its downtown location and classical elegance, there is also a traditional Chinese medicine centre on site, specialising in acupuncture, massages and herbal remedies. The price includes a full buffet breakfast, which features immune-boosting teas and dishes – and some rooms even come with a balcony.

Price: Rates from €90 (£77)

Book now

Best for art lovers: Art’Otel

Neighbourhood: I District

Art’Otel is a great choice for art enthusiasts (Art’Otel)

With some 600 paintings by American artist Donald Sultan, the Art’Otel lives up to its promise. There are 165 spacious rooms decorated with abstract lines and patches of bright colour. Most rooms have a spectacular view of the river and the Hungarian Parliament or of Buda Castle. If you’re an art lover, you can request a free guided tour of its art collection or, if you’d prefer to unwind, then head to the sauna or the gym. There is an excellent restaurant on site too.

Price: Rates from €142 (£122)

Book now

Best for hostels: Lavender Circus

Neighbourhood: V District

The illustrated walls at Lavender Circus are an original touch (Lavender Circus)

This gorgeous hostel is worth visiting for its hand-drawn decor. The rooms and spaces in this intimate hostel are unique and charming, mixing up vintage-style drawings on the wall that add a quirky character, with wooden beams and exposed brick: the whole experience feels like being wrapped up inside an artist’s sketchbook. Even though Lavender Circus calls itself a hostel, most of the rooms are private double or triple rooms with shared bathrooms, and there is a communal kitchen. The hostel operates a two-night minimum stay policy.

Price: Rates from €72 (£62)

Book now

Best for fashion: Magazine Hotel

Neighbourhood: V District

Contemporary design characterises Magazine Hotel (Magazine Hotel)

Located right next to St Stephen’s Basilica, this small hotel with 12 rooms and four apartments is close to the city’s main sites, fashion boutiques and high-end restaurants and bars. What sets the Magazine Hotel apart is its attention to contemporary design: each room has a unique style, some with bold stripes, others with cube-like metallic beds and plenty of large fashion photography prints. As a result, it makes the perfect backdrop to any Instagram shots.

Price: Rates from €84 (£72)

Book now

Read more on Budapest

Best hotels in Budapest

Boutique hotels in Budapest

Budapest city guide