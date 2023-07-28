Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

You might not equate October with a holiday, but you should be thinking ahead. As the nights draw in, the leaves begin to fall and the weather takes a turn for the worse, a trip to sunnier climes are just the ticket to boost your mood.

It doesn’t even matter if you’ll already travelling in the summer months; when you’re queuing up for your ice cream in the August heat, don’t forget those cooler months in store. Plus, travelling outside of peak season means empiter city centres, more space on the beach, and perhaps most importantly of all: incredible deals to be found.

The shoulder seasons see price falls in many countries, and though temperatures often fall with them, many places in Europe remain pleasantly balmy – and some even come into their own in the autumn weather.

Start thinking of cosy cafes in Denmark, sun-drenched Spanish and Greek beaches, and the autumnal hues of the Tuscan countryside. All that and more can be found on an affordable October holiday – here’s some inspiration to help you plan.

Copenhagen, Denmark

The Danish capital is particularly affordable in early autumn (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Danish capital is the home of hygge, which is deliciously defined as “mood of comfort and cosiness that brings feelings of wellness and contentment”. This concept is particularly visible in autumn, reflected in the candle lights and comfort food present in many of the bars and restaurants that line districts such as Vesterbro, Refshaleoen and the city’s newest neighbourhood, Carlsberg City.

Walking around the city is a veritable feast for the eyes. Copenhagen was designated as the Unesco World Capital of Architecture for 2023 in recognition of the range and importance of architecture in the city. This is obvious in Nyhavn, the city’s iconic waterfront district home to colourful townhouses (plus multiple bars and restaurants). Head to Tivoli Gardens to find the 17th-century Rosenborg Castle and the CopenHill, a sports complex cleverly built on top of a recycling plant.

For culture, start at the National Museum of Denmark for some Viking history, then change it up with a visit to the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, a museum showcasing 6,000 years worth of history in exhibitions ranging from Ancient Egypt to the works of Van Gogh.

Read more on Europe travel:

Malaga, Spain

Malaga still boasts high temperatures even towards the end of the month (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A sun-drenched coastal city in Spain’s Andalusia region, Malaga may not receive the plaudits of Seville or the visitors of Barcelona, but it offers an altogether more authentic experience of the country. Whether eating churros with groups of locals at Tejeringo’s or Casa Aranda, or people-watching in a chiringuito beach bar (Las Palmeras, Gabi and El Cabra all serve excellent tapas), the lifestyle is stereotypically Spanish: laid back, friend- and family-oriented, and throughly focused on enjoyment.

La Malagueta is the city’s main stretch of sand (though La Caleta and Penon de la Cueva are decent, quieter alternatives) – and a beach is likely an important hangout with temperatures up to 25C in October. For natural views, lookout points include the Mirador de Gibralfaro and La Coracha, though you can also get panoramic city views from the roof terraces at the Alcazaba Premium Hostel or the Molina Lario hotel.

The Gibralfaro castle and Alcazaba fortress are the two unmissable sights in the city. Dating back to the 11th century and still linked by the original walled corridor, these structures showcase the military might, as well as artistic and design influences, of the Moors. Further history can be seen in the third-century Roman theatre ruins or the large Museo de Malaga, while art aficionados can visit Picasso Museum and the artist’s childhood home.

Tuscany, Italy

The Tuscan hills begin to change colour as autumn arrives in early October (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This central region that shows off both Italian countryside and cities. From the streets of Pisa to the upmarket coastal destinations such as Forte dei Marmi, the region gives visitors a real taste of the different facets of Italy.

Florence is the most important city in the region. A cradle of Western civilisation, its streets are lined with russet-roofed ochre and pastel buildings and you’re never far from an important historical monument, whether it’s the cathedral or Michelangelo’s David sculpture. Pisa is smaller, but worth a visit even if it’s solely to see the Leaning Tower.

The most enchanting part of this region is its countryside. Rolling hills, vineyards and olive trees are punctuated by the odd villa, and in October the landscape changes to a blend of autumnal hues. To add to the scenery, you’ll find amazing wine tours (mainly in the Chianti region, between Florence and the town of Siena), miles of walking trails in the Apuan Alps Geopark, hot springs in Bagno Vignoni and even a former mountain retreat of St Francis of Assisi.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest still basks in pleasant weather in October (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sitting elegantly on the banks of the Danube, Budapest is a grandiose capital city that welcomes more manageable temperatures in autumn. Off-season brings highs around 17C that are perfect for exploring the city (it can be too sweltering in summer), plus flights and accommodation fall drastically in price.

The city’s was founded after the merger of three towns in the 19th century, so it is home to an eclectic mix of architectural styles, from Baroque to Art Nouveau. The Parliament Building dominates the city, and is best seen from the water on a river cruise. This Gothic Revival marvel can be explored on guided tours through some of its 691 majestic rooms. The Royal Palace is a similarly imposing building – looming over the city from Castle Hill – that can be reached via the Habsburg Steps, and currently houses the National Gallery and Budapest History Museum.

There are two “must-do” activities in the Hungarian capital. The first is a visit to one of the many festooned ruin bars – simple bars housed in abandoned warehouses that attract international crowds and offer cheap drinks – of which Szimpla Kept is the original and largest. But before getting the drinks in, visit the famous Szechenyi thermal baths for soaking in cold, warm and just-right temperatures.

Marrakesh, Morocco

October temperatures in Marrakesh are akin to summer temperatures in various parts of Europe (Getty Images)

The warmest destination on the list, Marrakesh is the ideal October getaway if you prioritise sun and warmth – you can expect average highs of 28C and eight hours of sunshine per day. Far from the falling leaves and rain of the UK, you could be wandering through the stalls of the city’s historic souks or the famous Jemaa el-Fna square in the walled medina.

Moroccan architecture has drawn on several historic influences (notably Moorish ones), and Marrakesh is one giant showcase of this. The Koutoubia Mosque, Bahia Palace and the Dar El Bacha Museum are all great examples, where you can expect to see anything from tile mosaics and gilded ceilings to carved stucco and plenty of geometric arches.

Areas such as Ville Nouvelle and Gueliz are home to more modern architecture, including the wonderful Yves Saint Laurent Museum and the Jardin Majorelle botanical gardens. These neighbourhoods are also where you’ll find the “modern” Marrakesh, from nightlife spots to contemporary restaurants and trendy shopping areas, like the industrial Sidi Ghanem.

Corfu, Greece

Corfu is a beautiful setting during summer and into the off-peak months (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Greek island of Corfu sees average highs of around 23C in October, and visitors will find a sandy coast, rugged inland terrain and charming towns. Together, they for a comfortable summer-esque retreat.

The island’s main city (the aptly named Corfu) makes a good base for your stay. Its Old Town is a Unesco-listed site of paved streets brimming with Venetian-influenced architecture and colourful facades, centred around several areas, including the French-styled Liston Arcade, the British-built Spianada square and the picturesque Old Port.

Other attractive towns include Kassiopi (a smaller fishing village), Paleokastritsa (known for its natural beauty), plus Ipsos and Kavos. Some of the best beaches on the island, from more hidden coves to better-known locations opposite the Old Town, include Agni Bay, Glyfada Beach, Paleokastritsa Beach and the Canal d’Amour. The island has a 130-mile hiking trail from St Spiridion Beach to near Kavos, while a hike up Mount Pantokrator – the highest point on the island at 906 metres – can easily fill an action-packed day.

Algarve, Portugal

Much of the Algarve is still sun-drenched in October (Getty Images)

The Algarve welcomes millions of visitors each year to its mix of white sand beaches, dramatic ocean cliffs and beautiful towns. While there, you can enjoy anything from lively party resorts to golf holidays as you bask in temperatures up to 23C.

Faro, where you’ll find the main international airport, has its own Old Town (complete with the customary cobbled streets and several plazas) and is close to several beaches. Albufeira may be the most well-known destination – the largest and liveliest resort has a long party strip (the Monte Choro) and is popular with Brits – but more attractive towns include Lagos (for yellow cliffs, white sands and emerald waters), Tavira (for a charming riverside town), Carvoeiro (for great beaches and water sports) and Vilamoura (for golf and easy beach access).

Antalya, Turkey

A view over the waterside in Alanya, a town in the Antalya region (Getty Images)

An autumnal getawayTurkey’s second most popular tourist destination means significantly lower prices while temperatures remain around 21C on average. Though the city of Antalya is the largest and most important in the area, Alanya and Kas are two other places worthy of visiting. The availability of adrenaline-fuelled activities in Kas boosts its popularity, as visitors can fish, dive, yacht, sail, canyon, canoe and hike to their hearts’ content. The city of Alanya is where you’ll find the imposing Alanya Castle (and the old city walls), Cleopatra Beach and the Kizil Kule, a large red-brick tower that has come to symbolise the city.

Antalya city is centred around its Old Town, a maze of limestone streets that house Ottoman architecture and lead down to the harbour. Landmarks worth looking out for include the second-century Hadrian’s Gate, the Hidirlik Tower, the waterfalls of Duden and Kursunlu, and Koprulu Canyon.

Read our reviews of the best hotels in Europe