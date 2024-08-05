More countries issue warnings against UK travel amid riots

Support truly

Several countries have issued safety warnings to their citizens in the UK due to ongoing anti-immigration protests and riots.

Nigeria, Malaysia, Australia and Indonesia have all sent out alerts, giving advice to their nationals living in or visiting the UK to stay away from demonstrations.

Australia has become one of four countries to issue a warning to citizens travelling to the UK following days of violent riots.

It advised travellers to “avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence” as it urged people to “monitor the media for information and updates”.

A travel alert by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based in the capital Abuja, also stated that there is “an increased risk of violence and disorder occasioned by the recent riots in the UK”, noting that “the violence has assumed dangerous proportions”.

It went on: “Demonstrations by far right and other extra-parliamentary groups in parts of the UK in recent weeks have been large, and in some instances unruly.”

The High Commission of Malaysia in London posted a message online on Sunday which read: “Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities.”

It also “strongly encouraged” people to register with it to “receive timely information and assistance”.

The Indonesian embassy in London also issued a warning, advising its citizens in the UK to avoid large crowds and increase their vigilance.

Violence has broken out in several towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland following the killing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport last week (29 July).

At least 400 people have been arrested after far-right riots rocked Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Belfast, Stoke and other cities across the UK over the weekend.

