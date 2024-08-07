Liverpool anti-racism protesters defend asylum charity from far-right threat

Anti-racism protesters gathered outside an asylum centre in Liverpool to protect the building from an expected far-right riot.

Supporters of the Asylym Link centre in Overbury Steet filled the road on Wednesday (7 August) following reports a protest was due to be held outside.

A police van blocked off the road as hundreds turned out to protect the building, which had boards over the windows.

Placards were held by members of the crowd including ones that read “Nans Against Nazis”, “Merseyside Pensioners Fight Back” and “When the poor blame the poor only the rich win”.

Signs placed on the fence around the building said “Love not hate” and “One human family”.