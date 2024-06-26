Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Delta has opened the doors to a premium airport lounge at JFK – the most luxurious of its kind for the US airline.

Found in Terminal 4 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Delta One Lounge debuts today (Wednesday 26 June) for customers to travel in style out of the Big Apple.

At over 39,000 square feet, the new lounge is the largest and “most exclusive” of Delta’s current Sky Club lounges.

Inside, a premium bar inspired by the chandeliers of Radio City Music Hall shakes up classic cocktails, wellness pods feature full-body massage chairs, and retro food counters in The Market provide the pastries.

The Market’s marble tiles pay tribute to New York’s iconic brasseries ( Delta )

If you're keen to dodge in-flight ready meals, the 140-seat Brasserie restaurant also offers three-course meals with Hamachi crudo, steak tartare and lasagna all on the menu.

Italian fashion house Missoni styled the high-end lounge with accent pillows, vases and international artwork that ooze sophistication.

A terrace with airfield views and a retractable roof has armchairs for relaxing, while eight soundproof work booths service on-the-go businessmen, and shower suites with Grown Alchemist products allow travellers to freshen up post transatlantic haul.

There’s even a ‘Serenity Lounge’ with light colours to acclimatise the body to the time zone you are flying to and a Rejuvenation Bar to rehydrate with fruit-infused water after your flight.

Relax your muscles in a full-body massage chair ( Delta )

Passengers with a same-day Delta One class ticket – departing or arriving – will be able to access the adults-only Delta One Lounge at JFK between 4.30am and 11pm daily.

According to the airline, a team of “Elite Service agents” will be there to greet Delta One passengers with a white glove service, warm towels and light refreshments at check-in.

Two new Delta One Lounges at LAX and Boston Logan International airports plan to open later this year.

An ‘oasis of green’ the terrace has airfield views and a retractable roof ( Delta )

Claude Roussel, vice president of Delta Sky clubs and lounge experience said: “Our teams have spared no detail to ensure Delta One Lounge guests receive a truly memorable experience.

“It’s a new era for Delta – this Lounge is raising the bar across the board, from the amenities to the food and beverage offerings to the level of personalized service.

“We want our guests to feel the difference here; moreover, we want them to feel welcomed and valued from the moment they step through the door.”