A travel rules update from the UK government is expected later today, with the industry and holidaymakers alike waiting to see whether any countries could be added to the currently-empty red list.
At the last update on 28 October, the Department for Transport cleared the red list of its remaining seven countries, with transport secretary Grant Shapps saying: “We have been able to do this now because the variants of concern that we have been tracking are no longer of concern to the chief medical officers.”
However, Mr Shapps made it clear that countries being added to the red list once more was a possibility.
Ministers have not confirmed a time for the travel update, but it is expected to be announced later this afternoon.
In other news, several countries across Europe are re-imposing local Covid restrictions - including winter-break favourites Austria and the Netherlands - after seeing their highest case figures since the pandemic began.
‘Potential candidates’ for red list include Austria, Slovenia and Croatia
With an update to the UK’s travel rules expected later today, are any countries set to go back on the red list?
The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, identifies Austria, Slovenia and Croatia - all seeing a spike in Covid infections at the moment - as possible candidates for a return to the highest-risk list of destinations.
However, he says, “Even though the health secretary, Sajid Javid, insists the red list is critical to protect public health, I would be very surprised if any nations are put on the hotel quarantine list.”
Will any countries go on the red list?
No countries have been on the red list since 1 November
