A travel rules update from the UK government is expected later today, with the industry and holidaymakers alike waiting to see whether any countries could be added to the currently-empty red list.

At the last update on 28 October, the Department for Transport cleared the red list of its remaining seven countries, with transport secretary Grant Shapps saying: “We have been able to do this now because the variants of concern that we have been tracking are no longer of concern to the chief medical officers.”

However, Mr Shapps made it clear that countries being added to the red list once more was a possibility.

Ministers have not confirmed a time for the travel update, but it is expected to be announced later this afternoon.

In other news, several countries across Europe are re-imposing local Covid restrictions - including winter-break favourites Austria and the Netherlands - after seeing their highest case figures since the pandemic began.

