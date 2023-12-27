Why I’m keeping my Christmas tree up until February

“Anne,” our neighbour demanded earlier in December, “where is your Christmas wreath? Your bare front door is shaming the street.”

Of the many things wrong with this remark, I decided to pick just one. I summoned all my seasonal outrage. “It’s Advent. Our decorations go up on Christmas Eve…”

As any fule kno, Christmas started on 24th, which is when our tree went up. Similarly, instead of opening all our presents on the 25th, we like to spread our unwrapping – and giving – over the full 12 days of Christmas. Every year, members of our church would ply us with presents, mostly for the children. If we’d opened everything on the same day – part of a gruelling round of midnight communion, filling stockings, 8am communion, mid-morning service and late afternoon Christmas dinner – the orgy of materialism would have eclipsed all meaning of Christmas.