The festive period isn’t just about eating leftovers in your pyjamas, it’s also the ideal time to bag some bargains. But when it comes to big-name brands and retailers taking part in the Boxing Day sales, John Lewis was ahead of the game this year, launching its Boxing Day sale on Christmas Eve.

Whether you’re searching for tech, fashion or home appliances, think air fryers or dehumidifiers, the Boxing Day sales mean you can save on the items you’ve had your eye on all year. Home to many of our favourite IndyBest tried and tested brands, John Lewis is a must for savvy shoppers this season, and it’s here in our guide where you’ll find all of the best deals.

Elsewhere, other big-name retailers and countless brands are also taking part – including Amazon and Argos, so it’s the ideal time to shop. But for the best John Lewis deals in the Boxing Day sales, keep scrolling.

The best deals in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale

Le Creuset signature cast iron round casserole, 20cm: Was £225, now £135, Johnlewis.com

If hosting family and friends this Christmas has made you realise it’s time to invest in some new cookware, you can now save up to 40 per cent on selected Le Creuset items at John Lewis. Case in point: this casserole dish has been discounted in the navy and burgundy colourways – perfect if you’re planning to turn festive leftovers into a delicious stew.

Clarins double serum eye 20ml collection skincare gift set: Was £60, now £40, Johnlewis.com

Complete with three products for pampering your peepers, this Clarins beauty and skincare bundle aims to brighten and lift the eye area, and the set has now been reduced to just £40. What’s more, the deal is actually even better than it first appears, as the contents of the set are worth £77 when bought separately, according to John Lewis. Housed in a gift wash-bag, there’s a replenishing eye serum to unwrap, alongside a black wonder perfect mascara, and a black SOS lashes serum mascara, which is said to tint and nourish lashes.

Levi’s 501 original straight jeans, one wash: Was £90, now £72, Johnlewis.com

You don’t get more classic and timeless than blue jeans, especially when they’re Levi’s. These bestseller 501s now have 20 per cent off at John Lewis, an example of one of the many deals the store is offering on a range of Levi products. Levi’s has been making this particular cut for over 150 years, and it shows. They made it into our list of the best men’s jeans, with our tester saying: “We’re big fans of the straight-leg cut and classic shape and found there was no casual outfit they wouldn’t gel with.”

John Lewis warm and cosy plain brushed cotton double duvet cover: Was £40, now £32, Johnlewis.com

If you’re keen to invest in some fresh bedding for the new year, you can do so for less at John Lewis. There are savings of up to 50 per cent to be snapped up on bedding at the moment. For the minimalist who also welcomes a pop of colour, this plain brushed cotton duvet cover comes in a range of sizes and colourways, including blue, white, dove grey, and this rich merlot shade. Made with 100 per cent cotton, it’s worth noting the pillowcases need to be bought separately.

Barbour Heritage Liddesdale quilted jacket, navy: Was £125, now £100, Johnlewis.com

Barbour is a popular pick when it comes to outerwear with classic style, and if you’ve had your eye on one of the brand’s quilted jackets, they’re reduced by 20 per cent, happily in black and olive as well as this navy colourway. Designed to be lightweight and slim-fitting, the jacket sports the brand’s signature diamond quilt design and a corduroy collar, and it should provide some defence against the wind.

Panasonic TX-55MZ2000B smart TV: Was £2,699.99, now £1,999.99, Johnlewis.com

You can now save a jaw-dropping £700 on IndyBest-rated brand Panasonic’s TX-55MZ2000B ultra HD smart TV. Equipped with advanced panel technology, an array of speakers tuned by Technics, low-latency and 360-degree cinema experience, plus many more exciting features, this flagship TV is a perfect treat to get you and the family through the January blues, by keeping you endlessly entertained and out of the cold this winter.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS: Was £469, now £339, Johnlewis.com

When The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, reviewed this smartwatch, he really liked how it assisted them with a huge range of daily tasks, saying: “The Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.” All those features can be yours for £130 less, thanks to this John Lewis deal.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee pod machine by Magimix: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Johnlewis.com

Put some pep in your step for 2024, with the always classy Nespresso Vertuo Pop. This model is easy to use, with a one-touch button, and its sleek and compact design will fit in perfectly to any kitchen. You can connect the device to your phone for all the goodies and services Nespresso has to offer, too. When we reviewed this model, our tester said that thanks to its “tiny size and quick and easy coffee-making capabilities, we only have good things to say about this cost-cutting coffee machine. For anyone looking for a quick and easy cup of coffee, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.” Now, at John Lewis, you can save £40 on this morning essential.

Kids’ shark onesie: Was from £23, now from £16, Johnlewis.com

This adorable fluffy onesie is bound to put a smile on your little one’s face and keep them warm and cosy all winter long. The shark design is quirky and fun, perfect for kids obsessed with the animal kingdom. Now with 30 per cent off, this shark is a steal.

John Lewis cashmere rib knit scarf: Was £60, now £36, Johnlewis.com

Wrap up warm this winter, and do it in style with this soft and bold cashmere scarf from John Lewis, which is now reduced by £24. While we are particularly partial to these bright indigo colours, the scarf is also available in charcoal, navy, olive, maroon and chestnut- something for everyone. And cashmere at that price is not to be missed.

Le Creuset stoneware square oven dish, set of two: Was £62, now £37.20, Johnlewis.com

Hearty casseroles and pies make January and February a little more bearable, and cooking them in style is now cheaper than ever, with 40 per cent off selected Le Creuset items at John Lewis. The dishes are oven-, microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe, and are ideal for marinating food in the fridge, before bringing it to room temperature and transferring to the oven.

NordicTrack commercial VR35 recumbent exercise bike: Was £1,499, now £1,099, Johnlewis.com

Abandon those inevitable January gym memberships and bring the gym to you, with this NordicTrack exercise bike. There are lots of features to shout about, including silent magnetic resistance and custom intensity to help you really feel the burn, an almost chair-like seat built to make working out both effective and comfortable, and an integrated app that uses virtual reality to immerse you in 12,000 real cycle routes with Google Maps. Of course, the main selling point is the interactive 14in touchscreen and entertainment options, keeping you happily distracted and feeling as though you’re not working out at all.

When will the John Lewis Boxing Day sale start?

John Lewis started its Boxing Day sale a little early this year on Christmas Eve. But thankfully, there are plenty of deals still to enjoy online and in-store.

When will the John Lewis Boxing Day deals end?

No need to rush or panic, Boxing Day sales usually run through to January, so you can fully enjoy the time off with your family before snatching up those precious deals.

