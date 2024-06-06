Farage poll shock! Cue Tories in full headless chicken mode…
With Reform UK making big gains under its new leader, there is chaos inside the Conservative camp – expect all sorts of wild talk from the panicking Tories, writes John Rentoul
Trying to assess the mood inside Conservative HQ is hard. There are a lot of stiff upper lips about. Richard Holden, the party chair, is popular with officials that I have spoken to. He works incredibly hard, and gets “stuck in” with junior staff, they say.
They don’t hold against him the “stitch-up” in Basildon and Billericay, by which he was parachuted in with 48 hours to spare before tomorrow’s deadline for nominations of parliamentary candidates.
But there is a nervousness beneath the surface, and many Tory MPs are blunt in private that they think they are being led by Holden and Rishi Sunak like lambs to the slaughter.
