Farage poll shock! Cue Tories in full headless chicken mode…

Trying to assess the mood inside Conservative HQ is hard. There are a lot of stiff upper lips about. Richard Holden, the party chair, is popular with officials that I have spoken to. He works incredibly hard, and gets “stuck in” with junior staff, they say.

They don’t hold against him the “stitch-up” in Basildon and Billericay, by which he was parachuted in with 48 hours to spare before tomorrow’s deadline for nominations of parliamentary candidates.

But there is a nervousness beneath the surface, and many Tory MPs are blunt in private that they think they are being led by Holden and Rishi Sunak like lambs to the slaughter.