Farage poll shock! Cue Tories in full headless chicken mode…

With Reform UK making big gains under its new leader, there is chaos inside the Conservative camp – expect all sorts of wild talk from the panicking Tories, writes John Rentoul

Thursday 06 June 2024 17:00 BST
There will inevitably be polls in the next few days, if not hours, putting Reform ahead of the Tories
There will inevitably be polls in the next few days, if not hours, putting Reform ahead of the Tories (James Manning/PA Wire)

Trying to assess the mood inside Conservative HQ is hard. There are a lot of stiff upper lips about. Richard Holden, the party chair, is popular with officials that I have spoken to. He works incredibly hard, and gets “stuck in” with junior staff, they say.

They don’t hold against him the “stitch-up” in Basildon and Billericay, by which he was parachuted in with 48 hours to spare before tomorrow’s deadline for nominations of parliamentary candidates.

But there is a nervousness beneath the surface, and many Tory MPs are blunt in private that they think they are being led by Holden and Rishi Sunak like lambs to the slaughter.

