From Mary Earps to Michelle Mone: the heroes and villains of 2023

One of the few things that future generations of Britons may look back on that was hopeful and encouraging in 2023 was the emergence of women’s football as a sport, and one as full of skill, spirit and joyous entertainment as the men’s game has (usually) been for so long.

Anglocentric maybe, but the Lionesses’ World Cup campaign, brilliantly led by Sarina Wiegman, inspired the nation possibly even more than the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla did.

As the whole British nation – well, at least the English bits – recalls with an intense poignancy, Mary Earps, England’s brilliant goalie, saved a penalty in the final and became a hero back home, and even more so when Nike failed to make her shirt available on their website (it’s now available to purchase, and sells out each time in minutes). Most recently, and inevitably, she has won BBC Sports Personality of the Year – a feelgood moment to relieve a gloomy end to the year.