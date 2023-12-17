Baroness Michelle Mone admitted she could benefit from a contract between the government and PPE Medpro in her first major interview on the scandal.

The Conservative peer was questioned by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday (17 December) on the controversy after the firm was awarded contracts worth more than £200m to supply personal protective equipment after she recommended it to ministers.

Baroness Mone said she made an “error” denying links to the firm, adding that she is a beneficiary of her husband Doug Barrowman’s financial trusts holding around £60m of profit from the deal - but said the couple were “scapegoats” wider government PPE failings.