The Department of Transport expresses without irony its disappointment that Aslef is “continuing to target those who travel to work, school or important medical appointments by train”. Given that there has apparently been no meeting between the union and employers or the minister for the best part of a year, many rail users would undoubtedly say the same about the government.

What we need is an efficient rail network which works properly. That includes having enough of the right people to run it who feel they are being fairly treated. Not receiving a pay rise for many years in times of high inflation while employers do is not usually seen as fair, and the government justifies its stance by referring to an average driver salary of £65,000. Its implication: that’s more than enough. Yet when MPs get more, with expenses on top, it was justified at the last rise by needing to attract “good people”, the hypocrisy is staggering.

What the government needs to do, but seems incapable of doing, is to see the big picture. Fair salaries for big responsibilities will cost the taxpayer a lot less in the long term. Throwing money in to cover short-term deficits is a waste; growing fare income by getting people back using a working service will ultimately reduce the cost to the Treasury.