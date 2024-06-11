Jump to content
It’s time for the Tories to get out of office and into the history books

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 11 June 2024 17:31 BST
The great British public will not be hoodwinked yet again by the same diatribe from the last 14 years
The great British public will not be hoodwinked yet again by the same diatribe from the last 14 years

It really does sum up today’s politics that the Tory party, who are responsible for increasing the nation’s tax burden to a record high, are now telling us we can only trust them when it comes to lowering tax. They even have the audacity to publish a tax cutting manifesto – now that’s barefaced cheek!

Their other main prong of attack is stating that this election is all about “the future”. We should not look back at the dismal Tory record. Why? because none of it was their fault and the only party you can trust going forward is, of course, the Tories...

Surely the great British public will not be hoodwinked yet again by this diatribe?

