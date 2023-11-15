Jump to content

Your view

The Rwanda ruling is a victory for common decency

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 15 November 2023 18:34
<p>We need a government that is not only humane, but has actual solutions to our problems </p>

We need a government that is not only humane, but has actual solutions to our problems

The Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict on the Rwanda scheme is a victory for common decency and the rule of both British and international law.

This will hopefully remind the current government that they are in place to govern the country on our behalf within the rule of law, not rule the country while ignoring the law.

The amount of money that has been spent on developing the Rwanda scheme and the failed appeal could have been much better used to deal with the backlog of asylum claims, which is where the real problem lies.

