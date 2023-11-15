The Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict on the Rwanda scheme is a victory for common decency and the rule of both British and international law.

This will hopefully remind the current government that they are in place to govern the country on our behalf within the rule of law, not rule the country while ignoring the law.

The amount of money that has been spent on developing the Rwanda scheme and the failed appeal could have been much better used to deal with the backlog of asylum claims, which is where the real problem lies.