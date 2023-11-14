Jump to content

Sunak has finally plucked up the courage to defy the Tory right wing

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 14 November 2023 18:10
This destructive myopia has dominated government for the last seven years

Rishi Sunak has finally plucked up the courage to defy the Tory right wing and has shuffled his cabinet. We will now be forced to spend yet more time listening to factions of the Conservative Party battling for supremacy from within their own ranks. The rest of us, outside of Westminster will be left to wonder if there is anyone in that small neck of the woods who is actually worried about governing the country at large.

This destructive myopia, having dominated government for at least the last seven years, promises to continue its selfish course until we, the people, get the opportunity to indicate that we are sick and tired of watching and listening to so few accomplishing so little for so long.

Ian Reid

