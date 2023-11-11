Hundreds of thousands march in London to call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict

Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in central London on Saturday 11 November, calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Expected to be the biggest demonstration in a single day over the Israel-Palestine conflict to date, the march began at midday, shortly after an Armistice Day service at the Cenotaph.

Scuffles broke out between police and far-right groups opposing the march in a number of locations across the capital, including in Chinatown and Westminster.

Officers arrested dozens of counter-protesters in Tachbrook Street, Pimlico, “to prevent a breach of the peace” on Saturday afternoon.