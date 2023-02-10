Jump to content

There is no mystery about the UK’s economic situation

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 10 February 2023 17:02
Comments
<p>We should be asking why this government is so obsessed with austerity</p>

(PA Wire)

The government has been practising austerity continually since 2010 and Jeremy Hunt is still saying it must continue. This is economic stupidity fuelled by economic illiteracy.

It is the “deficit”, that is so demonised by politicians, the media, and even – heaven help us – so-called economists, that pays for growth! It’s not rocket science.

If the government taxes back as much as it spends, where is the money needed for growth going to come from? Surpluses in the past have invariably led to recession. For growth to happen you must have so-called “deficits”.

