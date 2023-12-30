Storm Gerrit - live: Met Office issues new weather warnings for heavy rain, snow and ice
Supercell thunderstorm ‘damages 100 properties’ in Tameside, reports say
File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings
The Met Office haas issued fresh weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across large swatches of the country for Saturday.
It comes as families in Stalybridge recover from the tornado caused by a supercell thunderstorm yesterday.
A major incident was declared in Tameside, with 100 properties reportedly damaged by the powerful storm and flying debris crushed roofs, uplifted trees and shattered windows.
The Met Office predict more rainfall to come ahead of New Year celebrations this weekend.
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of the South East, South West, East Anglia and Wales from 11am on Saturday until 3am on New Year’s Eve. Weather warnings are also in place for ice and snow on Saturday in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Steven Ramsdale, a Met Office Forecaster said: “This system is likely to bring a range of weather including hill snow.
“Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”
UK set for unsettled New Year's weekend amid Storm Henk fears
Strong winds and rain continue today as the UK braces for an unsettled New Year's weekend with fears of another storm hitting the country.
The Met Office forecast says winds will continue to be strong, locally reaching gale force, with cloud and occasional heavy rain, over the northern parts today.
This weather system spreads northeast today, encompassing most regions by evening, with blustery showers dotting the southwest. Mild conditions persist in the southern parts, Met forecast says.
As the weekend progresses, the far northeast of Scotland will continue to see rain and gale force winds. Meanwhile, other regions will experience blustery showers, though conditions are expected to be relatively drier in the north. Temperatures are set to inch closer to normal, yet the impact may be lessened by strong winds throughout the day.
Yellow weather warning for rain and snow in Scotland
A yellow weather warning for rain and snow has been issued for much of Scotland on Saturday.
The warning is in place from 8am until midnight on Saturday with up to 25mm of rain forecast at lower levels, according to the Met Office.
A period of sleet and snow, turning to rain, may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.
Bus and train services may be affected, with journey times taking longer, with some spray and flooding on roads.
Some interruption to power services is also likely.
Ring camera captures tornado ripping through Manchester suburb amid Storm Gerrit
Heartfelt tributes paid to three men who died after 4x4 ‘swept away’ in River Esk
Tributes have been paid to three men who died when their 4x4 vehicle was “swept away” in the River Esk as they attempted to cross the water.
Scott Thomas Daddy, Leslie Forbes and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins were found dead inside the vehicle after it became submerged in the river near Glaisdale on Thursday.
On Friday, after the car was removed from the water flowers were laid on the bank in memory of the three men.
ICYMI: Resident details 'absolute disaster' after 'tornado' tears roof off neighbour's house in Manchester
‘Supercell thunderstorms’ explained as mini tornado damages 100 Manchester homes
A major incident has been declared and around 100 properties damaged after a suspected tornado struck Greater Manchester, with a second “supercell thunderstorm“ hitting Lancashire hours later.
The Met Office confirmed that a rare supercell thunderstorm – storms defined by the deep and persistently rotating current of rising air at their centre – hit the borough of Tameside on Wednesday night, causing chaos as it pulled roofs and chimneys from houses and broke windows.
A second supercell thunderstorm also struck Lancashire’s Morecambe Bay on Thursday morning, with the Met Office warning of hail, frequent lightning and strong and gusty winds as it moved inland.
Drone footage captures flooding in Gloucestershire town as fields submerged by water
Snow forecast by Met Office
Steven Ramsdale, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “This system is likely to bring a range of weather including hill snow. Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”
Looking further ahead into 2024, there is low forecast confidence. Nick Silkstone is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “Through to mid-January, there is a signal for a shift in the pattern compared to the winter so far, with more settled and colder-than-average conditions becoming increasingly likely.”
Chaos at London St Pancras International due to flooding in a High Speed 1 tunnel
Thousands of commuters using the High Speed 1 line between London and Kent face delays and cancellations on the last working day of 2023.
Flooding in one of the tunnels east of London means all trains are using the other bore – adding 30-60 minutes to many journeys.
The issue is also causing disruption for Eurostar trains between London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, with delays of up to an hour.
Passengers on Southeastern, which runs the “Javelin” high-speed trains, are being told: “Services between Ebbsfleet International and St Pancras are severely disrupted.
“Please use alternative routes into London via London Bridge, Cannon Street or Charing Cross if possible.
“Tickets are being accepted on the Underground on reasonable routes.”
Problems are set to continue for the rest of the day.
What weather warnings are in place tomorrow?
The Met Office have issued various rain, wind and snow warnings for tomorrow and New Year’s Eve.
Here is a breakdown of the warnings and where they will impact.
Saturday
There are six yellow warnings issued tomorrow.
Heavy rain and possibly snow is set to fall across northern Scotland which could lead to travel disruption and power cuts from 8am to midnight.
A rain and snow warning is in place across swathes of southern Scotland until 3pm, with flooding and further travel delays expected.
From 4am to 11am a heavy rain forecast has sounded the alarm across Northern Ireland and between 10am and 6pm Welsh residents should also take extra precautions due to rainfall.
Strong gusts are expected to hit the south west and southern england between 11am and 3am, bringing some disruption to travel and services.
