✕ Close File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office haas issued fresh weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across large swatches of the country for Saturday.

It comes as families in Stalybridge recover from the tornado caused by a supercell thunderstorm yesterday.

A major incident was declared in Tameside, with 100 properties reportedly damaged by the powerful storm and flying debris crushed roofs, uplifted trees and shattered windows.

The Met Office predict more rainfall to come ahead of New Year celebrations this weekend.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of the South East, South West, East Anglia and Wales from 11am on Saturday until 3am on New Year’s Eve. Weather warnings are also in place for ice and snow on Saturday in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Steven Ramsdale, a Met Office Forecaster said: “This system is likely to bring a range of weather including hill snow.

“Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”