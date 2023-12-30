Jump to content

Liveupdated1703926693

UK weather - live: Flooding cancels all Eurostar trains as Met Office issues snow and ice warnings

Eurostar has cancelled all services to and from St Pancras until at least 9:12am

Simon Calder,Athena Stavrou
Saturday 30 December 2023 08:58
Comments
File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across large swatches of the country over the weekend as thousands of rail passengers are stranded at St Pancras due to flooding.

There are six warnings in place for Saturday for ice, wind, rain and snow for most of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and large parts of southern England.

Travel delays, flooding and power cuts are to be expected according to the forecasters.

It comes as dozens of Eurostar trains between London St Pancras International and Continental Europe have been cancelled until at least 11:12am due to flooding on the High Speed 1 line.

“There is no remaining availability in standard class today,” a Eurostar staff member warned. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Southeastern Railway trains also said no services will run between Ebbsfleet and London St Pancras International until around noon due to flooding in tunnels near Ebbsfleet International.

The extreme weather is expected to continue into Sunday with a yellow weather warning due to stay in place for southern England until 3am.

1703925512

St Pancras ‘in chaos’ amid cancellations

St Pancras International is reportedly ‘in chaos’ as passengers face major major cancellations this morning.

Southeastern and Eurostar trains were cancelled this morning due to flooding in tunnels near Ebbsfleet International in southeast England.

The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder is currently at the station and said the travel hub was “in chaos”.

Athena Stavrou30 December 2023 08:38
1703923751

Scotland under 'significant snow' warning

Scotland is under rain, snow and ice warnings this weekend as the Met Office predicts high-ground areas in Scotland are likely to see "significant snow", with possibly 10 to 20cm building up.

A yellow warning for snow and rain will come into force at 8pm on Saturday and run until midnight.

Another warning says frequent showers have increased the risk of icy surfaces, urging people to be careful of slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Map shows areas under yellow weather warnings

(Met Office)
Stuti Mishra30 December 2023 08:09
1703918920

UK set for unsettled New Year's weekend amid Storm Henk fears

Strong winds and rain continue today as the UK braces for an unsettled New Year's weekend with fears of another storm hitting the country.

The Met Office forecast says winds will continue to be strong, locally reaching gale force, with cloud and occasional heavy rain, over the northern parts today.

This weather system spreads northeast today, encompassing most regions by evening, with blustery showers dotting the southwest. Mild conditions persist in the southern parts, Met forecast says.

As the weekend progresses, the far northeast of Scotland will continue to see rain and gale force winds. Meanwhile, other regions will experience blustery showers, though conditions are expected to be relatively drier in the north. Temperatures are set to inch closer to normal, yet the impact may be lessened by strong winds throughout the day.

Stuti Mishra30 December 2023 06:48
1703916000

Yellow weather warning for rain and snow in Scotland

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow has been issued for much of Scotland on Saturday.

The warning is in place from 8am until midnight on Saturday with up to 25mm of rain forecast at lower levels, according to the Met Office.

A period of sleet and snow, turning to rain, may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

Bus and train services may be affected, with journey times taking longer, with some spray and flooding on roads.

Some interruption to power services is also likely.

Joe Middleton30 December 2023 06:00
1703912400

Ring camera captures tornado ripping through Manchester suburb amid Storm Gerrit

Ring camera captures tornado ripping through Manchester suburb amid Storm Gerrit
Joe Middleton30 December 2023 05:00
1703908800

Heartfelt tributes paid to three men who died after 4x4 ‘swept away’ in River Esk

Tributes have been paid to three men who died when their 4x4 vehicle was “swept away” in the River Esk as they attempted to cross the water.

Scott Thomas Daddy, Leslie Forbes and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins were found dead inside the vehicle after it became submerged in the river near Glaisdale on Thursday.

On Friday, after the car was removed from the water flowers were laid on the bank in memory of the three men.

Heartfelt tributes paid to three men who died after 4x4 ‘swept away’ in River Esk

Scott Thomas Daddy, Leslie Forbes and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins were named as the victims by North Yorkshire Police

Joe Middleton30 December 2023 04:00
1703905200

ICYMI: Resident details 'absolute disaster' after 'tornado' tears roof off neighbour's house in Manchester

Resident details 'absolute disaster' after 'tornado' tears roof off neighbour's house in Manchester
Joe Middleton30 December 2023 03:00
1703901600

‘Supercell thunderstorms’ explained as mini tornado damages 100 Manchester homes

A major incident has been declared and around 100 properties damaged after a suspected tornado struck Greater Manchester, with a second “supercell thunderstorm“ hitting Lancashire hours later.

The Met Office confirmed that a rare supercell thunderstorm – storms defined by the deep and persistently rotating current of rising air at their centre – hit the borough of Tameside on Wednesday night, causing chaos as it pulled roofs and chimneys from houses and broke windows.

A second supercell thunderstorm also struck Lancashire’s Morecambe Bay on Thursday morning, with the Met Office warning of hail, frequent lightning and strong and gusty winds as it moved inland.

‘Supercell thunderstorms’ explained as mini tornado damages 100 Manchester homes

Two supercell thunderstorms hit UK in space of a day, pulling roofs from homes and uprooting trees

Joe Middleton30 December 2023 02:00
1703898000

Drone footage captures flooding in Gloucestershire town as fields submerged by water

Drone footage captures flooding in Gloucestershire town as fields submerged by water
Joe Middleton30 December 2023 01:00
1703894368

Snow forecast by Met Office

Steven Ramsdale, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “This system is likely to bring a range of weather including hill snow. Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”

Looking further ahead into 2024, there is low forecast confidence. Nick Silkstone is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “Through to mid-January, there is a signal for a shift in the pattern compared to the winter so far, with more settled and colder-than-average conditions becoming increasingly likely.”

Joe Middleton29 December 2023 23:59

