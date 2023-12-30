✕ Close File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across large swatches of the country over the weekend as thousands of rail passengers are stranded at St Pancras due to flooding.

There are six warnings in place for Saturday for ice, wind, rain and snow for most of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and large parts of southern England.

Travel delays, flooding and power cuts are to be expected according to the forecasters.

It comes as dozens of Eurostar trains between London St Pancras International and Continental Europe have been cancelled until at least 11:12am due to flooding on the High Speed 1 line.

“There is no remaining availability in standard class today,” a Eurostar staff member warned. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Southeastern Railway trains also said no services will run between Ebbsfleet and London St Pancras International until around noon due to flooding in tunnels near Ebbsfleet International.

The extreme weather is expected to continue into Sunday with a yellow weather warning due to stay in place for southern England until 3am.