With the summer a slowly fading memory, it’s that time of the year to start counting down the days to Christmas. What better way to do it than with a wine advent calendar?

Perfect Cellar, an award-winning online retailer selling premium wines, has launched a limited edition Fine Wine Advent Calendar, perfect for the fine wine (and Christmas) aficionado in your life.

Offering a collection of 24 super premium wines, the 100ml servings behind each door are selected from prestigious appellations from Bordeaux, Burgundy, Tuscany and other fine wine producing regions, making this a unique and memorable gift in the run up to Christmas.

As a special treat for The Independent readers, Perfect Cellar is offering an exclusive £30 discount on their advent calendar by using the code “Indy30” at checkout. That means a whopping £700 worth of wine for just £209.00.

Among the highlights is the Chateau Vimieres Tronquera Margaux 2009 (RRP £119), a Bordeaux beauty with velvety textures and notes of blackcurrant, plum and subtle vanilla – an ideal companion for cosy winter evenings by the fire.

From Burgundy, the Decelle-Villa Nuits St George 1er Cru 2017 (RRP £82.95) offers red berries and elegant florals. Its refined structure pairs exquisitely with classic dishes like coq au vin, enhancing both the flavours of the food and the wine.

For an Italian flair, the Tommasi Amarone DOCG (RRP £63.95) delivers bold flavours of dried fruit, chocolate and a hint of spice. This wine elevates hearty dishes like osso buco or aged cheeses.

Hailing from Napa Valley, the Stag’s Leap Cellar Karia 2020 (RRP £48.95) presents a lush Chardonnay with crisp apple and citrus notes, a perfect match for creamy pasta or decadent lobster bisque.

Plus, 20 more exceptional wines for an incredible tasting experience.

Launched in 2020 by French wine enthusiast Moez Seraly, Perfect Cellar is one of the fastest growing online wine companies in the UK. It was created with a mission to deliver the best at home experience for discerning wine consumers, by making more than 400 premium and unique 90+ points, Michelin Star-listed and award-winning wines accessible for everyone.

Available for pre-order at £249.00 on perfectcellar.com, the Limited Edition Fine Wine Calendar promises delivery starting 30 November.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this independent.co.uk article.