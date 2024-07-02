Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Bebe Rexha has raged against the music industry that she says has “silenced” and “punished” her.

The 34-year-old singer took to X/Twitter on Tuesday (July 2) to post an angry rant, writing: “I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time.

“I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry. Things must change,” she added, threatening to tell “all of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly.”

Responding to one fan’s comment that said: “Nobody should be forgiven for the time they took your name out of ‘Hey Mama’,” Rexha wrote: “My love. That? Compared to all the other stuff you don’t know about? That’s Child’s play.”

Rexha featured in David Guetta’s 2015 hit “Hey Mama” alongside Nicki Minaj and Afrojack; however, she hadn’t initially been properly credited. At the time, she said when she had requested “to be featured, they said it’d be too many features on one song, because most EDM songs only have one or two.”

Months later, after speaking with Guetta and involving her lawyer, according to USA Today, she finally received credit and her name was added to the song’s title.

Asked by another fan what keeps her from speaking out, Rexha said: “THEY PUNISH YOU.”

‘Things must change,’ Bebe Rexha said about the music industry ( Bebe Rexha on X )

Another X user commented on her original tweet, saying: “Doing this during promoting a new single ‘I’m The Drama’ is perfect timing.”

“Marketing? I have no budget for that. IM FED UP,” she replied.

Following up in a later post, Rexha clarified that “this is not just coming from a place of anger. It’s sadness.”

“I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me,” Rexha wrote. “Honestly you all have given me the strength.”

( Bebe Rexha on X )

It’s unclear what prompted Rexha’s tweets, but this isn’t the first time she’s spoken out against a “toxic industry.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In a 2021 interview with The Los Angeles Times, the four-time Grammy-nominated artist said: “As a woman in this industry, I was taught this competitiveness, and when I wrote the song I was going through that – comparing myself to everybody, which is so unhealthy,” calling the music industry “the most toxic industry there is.”

Last month, Rexha slammed her former collaborator G-Eazy on Instagram, calling him a “stuck up ungrateful loser.”

“@g_eazy you have my number. Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again,” she wrote over a screenshot of a group chat in which she was asked whether she had any interest in shooting social content with G-Eazy while in New York.

“Cause I could go in on all the s***ty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good,” Rexha said.

She deleted the Instagram Story soon after, admitting on X that “someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic.”

“Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing,” she continued. “I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”